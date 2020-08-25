'UK-Israel Relations Strong As Ever': Foreign Secy Raab Post Meet With Israel Counterpart

The Foreign Secretary of the UK, Dominic Raab, and the Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel, Gabi Ashkenazi in a meeting on Tuesday discussed various issues including the increasing influence of Iran in the region, peace deal between UAE and Israel among others.

The relations between the Israel and the UK are stronger as ever, said Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary of the UK.

The UK-Israel relationship is as strong as ever. I expressed 🇬🇧 enduring friendship to Foreign Minister @Gabi_Ashkenazi this morning. We discussed the significance of normalisation of 🇦🇪-🇮🇱 relations, and efforts towards greater peace in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/WCWKpujZW4 — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 25, 2020

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues including threats from Iran, the situation of the civilians in Lebanon, and Hezbollah.

נפגשתי הבוקר עם שר החוץ הבריטי, ידידי, דומיניק ראב ודנתי עימו בין השאר בקשרי הסחר בין המדינות בעקבות יציאת בריטניה מהאיחוד האירופאי, כמו גם בנושאים אזוריים בהם האיום האיראני, המצב האזרחי בלבנון והתעצמות חיזבאללה והסכם השלום עם איחוד האמירויות. pic.twitter.com/odqSrA9Yub — גבי אשכנזי - Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) August 25, 2020

During discussions, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel did point out that it was disappointing to see that the E3 countries had voted at extending the arms embargo on Iran and further reiterated that the effort, which is being taken globally should not only be seen in statements, but also be reflected in actions.

ציינתי בפניו שהתאכזבנו לראות את ההצבעה של מדינות ה-E3 במועצת הביטחון בנושא הארכת אמברגו הנשק על איראן והדגשתי שהמאמץ העולמי לעצירת תוקפנות צריך לבוא לידי ביטוי במעשים ולא רק בהצהרות. קראתי לבריטניה להצטרף לארה"ב בדרישתה להשבת מנגנון הסנקציות על איראן. — גבי אשכנזי - Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) August 25, 2020

"I also appreciated the step of the UK to declare Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and requested the government of Britain to support the efforts by Jerusalem to complete the mandatory actions in Lebanon and prevent the intensification of Hezbollah in the region," added Ashkenazi in a tweet.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel had also asked to allow Israeli tourists into the UK so that the existing restrictions on the former would change. Also the former would be recognized as a green country. Also, the two countries aim at signing new trade agreements with each other.

בירכתי אותו על עמדתה של ממשלת בריטניה בדבר הכרזתה על חיזבאללה כארגון טרור וקראתי לבריטניה לתמוך במאמץ הישראלי לאפשר ליוניפי"ל לקיים את המנדט שניתן לו בלבנון ולמנוע התעצמות החיזבאללה באזור. — גבי אשכנזי - Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) August 25, 2020

The Foreign Secretary of the UK also had a meeting with Michael Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, who was on his five-day visit to the Middle East. The key topics of the meeting included the shared foreign policies that the two countries enjoy and the vision of US President Donald Trump for peace.

Glad to meet with @DominicRaab once again, in Jerusalem today. Important opportunity to discuss President Trump's Vision for Peace and Iran. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 24, 2020

Apart from the discussions with the Israel Foreign Affairs Minister, the Foreign Secretary of the UK also had a conversation with the Israeli Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz. During the discussions, the suspension of annexation, which had taken place recently was welcomed and the commitment of the former towards security was affirmed.

Today I discussed regional security during my meeting with Alternate PM and Minister of Defense @gantzbe. I welcomed the recent suspension of annexation & reaffirmed UK commitment to the security of our friend, Israel pic.twitter.com/FHuXhSce9v — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 25, 2020

