'UK-Israel Relations Strong As Ever': Foreign Secy Raab Post Meet With Israel Counterpart

The Foreign Secretary of the UK, Dominic Raab, and the Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel, Gabi Ashkenazi in a meeting on Tuesday discussed various issues including the increasing influence of Iran in the region, peace deal between UAE and Israel among others.

The relations between the Israel and the UK are stronger as ever, said Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary of the UK.

The UK-Israel relationship is as strong as ever. I expressed 馃嚞馃嚙 enduring friendship to Foreign Minister @Gabi_Ashkenazi this morning. We discussed the significance of normalisation of 馃嚘馃嚜-馃嚠馃嚤 relations, and efforts towards greater peace in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/WCWKpujZW4 — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 25, 2020

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues including threats from Iran, the situation of the civilians in Lebanon, and Hezbollah.

谞驻讙砖转讬 讛讘讜拽专 注诐 砖专 讛讞讜抓 讛讘专讬讟讬, 讬讚讬讚讬, 讚讜诪讬谞讬拽 专讗讘 讜讚谞转讬 注讬诪讜 讘讬谉 讛砖讗专 讘拽砖专讬 讛住讞专 讘讬谉 讛诪讚讬谞讜转 讘注拽讘讜转 讬爪讬讗转 讘专讬讟谞讬讛 诪讛讗讬讞讜讚 讛讗讬专讜驻讗讬, 讻诪讜 讙诐 讘谞讜砖讗讬诐 讗讝讜专讬讬诐 讘讛诐 讛讗讬讜诐 讛讗讬专讗谞讬, 讛诪爪讘 讛讗讝专讞讬 讘诇讘谞讜谉 讜讛转注爪诪讜转 讞讬讝讘讗诇诇讛 讜讛住讻诐 讛砖诇讜诐 注诐 讗讬讞讜讚 讛讗诪讬专讜讬讜转. pic.twitter.com/odqSrA9Yub — 讙讘讬 讗砖讻谞讝讬 - Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) August 25, 2020

During discussions, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel did point out that it was disappointing to see that the E3 countries had voted at extending the arms embargo on Iran and further reiterated that the effort, which is being taken globally should not only be seen in statements, but also be reflected in actions.

爪讬讬谞转讬 讘驻谞讬讜 砖讛转讗讻讝讘谞讜 诇专讗讜转 讗转 讛讛爪讘注讛 砖诇 诪讚讬谞讜转 讛-E3 讘诪讜注爪转 讛讘讬讟讞讜谉 讘谞讜砖讗 讛讗专讻转 讗诪讘专讙讜 讛谞砖拽 注诇 讗讬专讗谉 讜讛讚讙砖转讬 砖讛诪讗诪抓 讛注讜诇诪讬 诇注爪讬专转 转讜拽驻谞讜转 爪专讬讱 诇讘讜讗 诇讬讚讬 讘讬讟讜讬 讘诪注砖讬诐 讜诇讗 专拽 讘讛爪讛专讜转. 拽专讗转讬 诇讘专讬讟谞讬讛 诇讛爪讟专祝 诇讗专讛"讘 讘讚专讬砖转讛 诇讛砖讘转 诪谞讙谞讜谉 讛住谞拽爪讬讜转 注诇 讗讬专讗谉. — 讙讘讬 讗砖讻谞讝讬 - Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) August 25, 2020

"I also appreciated the step of the UK to declare Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and requested the government of Britain to support the efforts by Jerusalem to complete the mandatory actions in Lebanon and prevent the intensification of Hezbollah in the region," added Ashkenazi in a tweet.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel had also asked to allow Israeli tourists into the UK so that the existing restrictions on the former would change. Also the former would be recognized as a green country. Also, the two countries aim at signing new trade agreements with each other.

讘讬专讻转讬 讗讜转讜 注诇 注诪讚转讛 砖诇 诪诪砖诇转 讘专讬讟谞讬讛 讘讚讘专 讛讻专讝转讛 注诇 讞讬讝讘讗诇诇讛 讻讗专讙讜谉 讟专讜专 讜拽专讗转讬 诇讘专讬讟谞讬讛 诇转诪讜讱 讘诪讗诪抓 讛讬砖专讗诇讬 诇讗驻砖专 诇讬讜谞讬驻讬"诇 诇拽讬讬诐 讗转 讛诪谞讚讟 砖谞讬转谉 诇讜 讘诇讘谞讜谉 讜诇诪谞讜注 讛转注爪诪讜转 讛讞讬讝讘讗诇诇讛 讘讗讝讜专. — 讙讘讬 讗砖讻谞讝讬 - Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) August 25, 2020

The Foreign Secretary of the UK also had a meeting with Michael Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, who was on his five-day visit to the Middle East. The key topics of the meeting included the shared foreign policies that the two countries enjoy and the vision of US President Donald Trump for peace.

Glad to meet with @DominicRaab once again, in Jerusalem today. Important opportunity to discuss President Trump's Vision for Peace and Iran. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 24, 2020

Apart from the discussions with the Israel Foreign Affairs Minister, the Foreign Secretary of the UK also had a conversation with the Israeli Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz. During the discussions, the suspension of annexation, which had taken place recently was welcomed and the commitment of the former towards security was affirmed.

Today I discussed regional security during my meeting with Alternate PM and Minister of Defense @gantzbe. I welcomed the recent suspension of annexation & reaffirmed UK commitment to the security of our friend, Israel pic.twitter.com/FHuXhSce9v — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 25, 2020

