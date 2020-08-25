Last Updated:

'UK-Israel Relations Strong As Ever': Foreign Secy Raab Post Meet With Israel Counterpart

The government of UK assures complete support to Israel, as the influence of Iran begins to increase in the region

Written By
Saksham Dangi
UK

The Foreign Secretary of the UK, Dominic Raab, and the Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel, Gabi Ashkenazi in a meeting on Tuesday discussed various issues including the increasing influence of Iran in the region, peace deal between UAE and Israel among others. 

The relations between the Israel and the UK are stronger as ever, said Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary of the UK. 

Read | Israel bombs Gaza militants in response to fire balloons

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues including threats from Iran, the situation of the civilians in Lebanon, and Hezbollah. 

During discussions, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel did point out that it was disappointing to see that the E3 countries had voted at extending the arms embargo on Iran and further reiterated that the effort, which is being taken globally should not only be seen in statements, but also be reflected in actions. 

"I also appreciated the step of the UK to declare Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and requested the government of Britain to support the efforts by Jerusalem to complete the mandatory actions in Lebanon and prevent the intensification of Hezbollah in the region," added Ashkenazi in a tweet. 

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel had also asked to allow Israeli tourists into the UK so that the existing restrictions on the former would change. Also the former would be recognized as a green country. Also, the two countries aim at signing new trade agreements with each other.

The Foreign Secretary of the UK also had a meeting with Michael Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, who was on his five-day visit to the Middle East. The key topics of the meeting included the shared foreign policies that the two countries enjoy and the vision of US President Donald Trump for peace. 

 

Apart from the discussions with the Israel Foreign Affairs Minister, the Foreign Secretary of the UK also had a conversation with the Israeli Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz. During the discussions, the suspension of annexation, which had taken place recently was welcomed and the commitment of the former  towards security was affirmed. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

(Image Credits:ANI)
 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND