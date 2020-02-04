UK PM Johnson Doesn't Mention 'Brexit' In His Big Speech, Later Says It's 'over'

The Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson gave his first big address in Greenwich on February 3 since the country officially left the European Union on January 31. Since he did not mention Brexit even once, he later said that it's 'over' and is 'receding' behind in Britain's history. Breaking a half-a-century old membership with the 27-nation-bloc, Britain now moves into an 11-month transition period with the EU to negotiate a trade deal among other accords.

WATCH LIVE: PM @BorisJohnson sets out his vision for unleashing Britain's potential https://t.co/Qip1y4mUbC — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 3, 2020

In his speech at Old Royal Naval College, Johnson had only mentioned his vision of unleashing Britain's potential and how free-trade can benefit the country. However, after he finished his address when British PM was asked why he had left out 'Brexit', he said it is 'not banned but over'.

Johnson had said, “I won’t even mention the name of the controversy except to say that it begins with B. Receding in the past behind us. We have the opportunity, we have the newly recaptured powers, we know where we want to go, and that is out into the world.”

Johnson demands free trade without EU rules

In a speech that lasted nearly half an hour, Johnson stressed the need for a 'comprehensive free-trade agreement' similar to the 'Canada-style' agreement with the EU. He further denied settling into any trade accord which would require the UK to follow bloc's rules. Instead, British PM says that 'EU should be obliged' to follow Britain's rules as according to him, Britain is doing 'better' than the 27-nation-bloc in many ways.

The British PM said, “There is no need for a free-trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition, policies, subsidies, social protection of environment or anything similar, any more than EU should be obliged to accept UK rules. The UK will maintain the highest and better standards in these areas than those of the EU without the compulsion of a treaty.”

We are re-emerging, after decades of hibernation, as a campaigner for global free trade 🇬🇧🌏 pic.twitter.com/zos7YKVCvd — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 3, 2020

