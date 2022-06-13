UK Lays Out Plan To Abolish Northern Ireland Trade Rules, Escalates Tensions With EU

Britain will lay out plans to circumvent some post-Brexit trade restrictions with Northern Ireland, escalating tensions with the European Union and potentially triggering a trade war. For months, Britain has threatened to break up the Northern Ireland Protocol, a pact signed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet for the British-controlled area in order to win a Brexit divorce and broader trade agreement between Brussels and London.

Northern Ireland effectively remained in the EU single market for goods as part of the accord, in order to maintain the open border with EU-member Ireland, which was crucial to the 1998 peace agreement. However, this necessitated customs checks on products travelling from the United Kingdom to Northern Ireland, which pro-British people in Northern Ireland claim weakens their position in the UK.

UK's Foreign Minister Liz Truss will propose the legislation to parliament on June 13. Formerly the most senior officer in the British government's Brexit department, Philip Rycroft, claimed the move "guts" the procedure. Tensions between London and Brussels over the protocol have been simmering for months, with British officials accusing the EU of imposing procedures that have tangled goods in red tape and jeopardised Northern Ireland's political stability.

Brussels believes any unilateral change would be in violation of intl. law

Representatives from the dairy, manufacturing, and logistics industries in the province, among others, have criticised London's plan, claiming that it will harm the industry and create fresh uncertainties. Brussels feels that any unilateral change would be in violation of international law, and it may retaliate with legal action and tariffs - a risk at a time when British inflation is expected to approach 10% and the economy is contracting.

Brandon Lewis, Britain's Northern Ireland minister, reaffirmed on June 12 that the legislation was legal. According to sources, it is anticipated to propose a "green channel" for products flowing from the United Kingdom to Northern Ireland, as well as repealing restrictions that prevent the province from receiving tax breaks and ending the function of the European Court of Justice as sole arbiter. The idea will put Johnson's authority to the test after four out of ten of his parliamentarians voted against him in a confidence vote last week.

It's also expected to cause consternation in Washington. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has stated that if London abandons the protocol, there would be no US-UK trade pact. Sinn Fein, the Irish nationalist party that scored a historic election victory in Northern Ireland last month, warned Britain would "undoubtedly" break the law if it unilaterally changed the protocol.

Image: AP