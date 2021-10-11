UK Lifts 10-day Mandatory Quarantine For Indian Travellers From Today, Read Details

In a major respite for Indian travellers, the United Kingdom removed the required 10-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated Indians starting today, October 11. The relaxation has been granted to Indian citizens who have received both doses of locally-produced Covishied vaccine, an issue that caused a temporary rift between the two countries. On Thursday, October 7, Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, had tweeted about the development. "No quarantine for India travellers to the United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to the Indian government for close cooperation over last month," he wrote.

It has been announced that fully vaccinated Covishield vaccine recipients will be treated the same as the returning fully vaccinated UK residents. The UK had previously permitted Covishield, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but imposed a 10-day quarantine on Indians arriving in the country. Despite repeated requests from the Indian government, the UK government refused to ease quarantine requirements for Indian fliers. However, India then retaliated by imposing a 10-day obligatory quarantine on British passport holders visiting the country.

No quarantine for Indian 🇮🇳 travellers to UK 🇬🇧 fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October.



Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month. pic.twitter.com/cbI8Gqp0Qt — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) October 7, 2021

Notably, the Indian men's and women's hockey teams had also withdrawn from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, citing worries about COVID-19 and the UK's 10-day quarantine restriction. It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led UK government has removed over 37 nations off the travel red list, including India, allowing passengers to visit the country. Vaccinated people in over 37 new nations and territories will be able to travel, including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, Pakistan, South Africa, and Turkey. The change in policy was made to open up travel and give stability to passengers and the tourism industry, according to the UK government.

Guidelines for travellers visiting the United Kingdom

Several guidelines have been put in place for travellers visiting the United Kingdom. At least 14 days before arriving in England, a tourist must receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the government advisory, the day of one's final dose does not count as one of the 14 days. Further, if a passenger is completely inoculated, he or she must book and pay for a day 2 COVID-19 test, which will be conducted after arrival in the UK. Moreover, passengers also need to fill out a passenger locator form 48 hours prior to their arrival in the United Kingdom.

