UK Man Asks Rs 350 He Spent On Coffee Back After Woman Refuses To Meet Again; See Post

Almost everyone wants to be extra impressive on the first day of their date, but sometimes things don't work accordingly, and in some cases, it also takes a weird turn. A similar incident is surfacing on social media where a couple, after meeting for the first time, got engaged in a wired discourse and the man even demanded the money back into his bank account, which he spent on the date, including coffee charges. Taking to the microblogging site, a user named Lauren Sylvia, who hails from the UK, shared a series of screenshots of the conservation, which she had with a person with whom she went on a date six years ago. The post is grabbing the attention of users on social media especially because Lauren shared the last thread of the conversation after six years. Sharing the post, Lauren captioned it as, "Six years since that lad tried to invoice me for a shit date".

Six years since that lad tried to invoice me for a shit date pic.twitter.com/n73IIG13By — Me, you, Tokyo (@LaurenNotLozza) November 12, 2021

Forgot to add his final response pic.twitter.com/ZkPjGTohWW — Me, you, Tokyo (@LaurenNotLozza) November 12, 2021

In the chat shared by Lauren, the man asks if they can meet again tomorrow, and Lauren disagrees, saying, "It was lovely to meet you, but I'm not sure we had that chemistry." The man, seeing Lauren rejecting him, quickly offered to cook dinner and insisted she must have "communication" and even asked to "give us a chance" to which Lauren replied, "Sorry but I wouldn't go to someone's house when I barely know them. Unfortunately, I'm overly romantic and a big believer in feeling some kind of spark early on. I wish you all the best though". At this point, things took a weird twist, and the impatient man wrote, "Ok, fair enough. Can you pay me back for our coffee? I don't like wasting money. I prefer to use it on a date with someone else."

Lauren didn't keep quiet and came up with a pinching reply. She said she would surely give away the money, but not to him, but to some charity as a donation on his behalf. She wrote, "It's a shame you consider a date a waste when it doesn't end on your terms. How about I donate £3.50 to a charity of your choice to give you a chance to regain some decorum? I can even bump it up to £5 to cover your bus journey too if you'd like. Might I be so bold as to suggest the Royal British Legion as it was Armistice Day yesterday," she added.

The man, however, said he would like to decide on his own. "I'd like to decide for myself what I'm going to do with the money," and even sent her his bank details. Six years after the unique date ended, Lauren reshared the entire conversation and added the end to this weird discourse. Sharing the last screenshot, she wrote, "Forgot to add his final response."

Since it went viral on social media, the post has garnered over 3000 likes along with hilarious comments from netizens. One user took to the comment section and wrote, "It's just mind-boggling. I love it when someone you don't want to see again immediately confirms that you've made the right choice". Another person said, "Wow, people like this actually exist!" A third user joked, "He forgot to include the amount of oxygen he had to use. The nerve of some people

Image: Unsplash