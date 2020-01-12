UK: Man Becomes First Person To Be Convicted Of Drunk Driving On E-scooter

In a bizarre incident, a man has been convicted of drink driving while riding an electric scooter for the first time. Dmitry Gromov was found to cross the legal limit of one-and-a-half times when he collided into a motorbike in London last year which resulted in injuring the driver and passenger. Westminster Magistrates' Court ruled out that the 28-year-old had 134 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood crossing the legal limit of 80mg.

Gromov penalized worth £3,367.96

Gromov, a resident of Shoreditch, east London, was accused of guilty of drink-driving and careless driving at London Wall in the City of London and has been banned from driving any vehicle for 16 months. He was directed by the court to pay a penalty of £3,367.96 in compensation to the two victims. It has been identified that Gromov is a student at a UK university and originally hails from Moscow. He was reportedly riding a Xaomi Mi M365, which cost around £300, when the incident happened. It is legal to buy and sell e-scooters in the UK, but the law prevents the rider to ride them on public roads or pavements.

William Hamilton, City of London Police Special Constable said that Gromov was lucky that the victims were not injured more seriously. He added that usage of e-scooters on public roads have seen a steep growth recently. These scooters are currently illegal to ride anywhere, other than on private land, he added. Hamilton added that the rider put himself and others in danger by doing so under the influence of alcohol. He said Gromov will be disqualified from driving and has had to pay a hefty fine for his carelessness. A spokesperson for the City of London said that he pleaded guilty to drink driving and careless driving and they believe this to be the first prosecution of its kind.

