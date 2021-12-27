UK Man Gets Discharged From Hospital To Find 178-home Estate Surrounding His House

A man who reportedly had no neighbours in his locality was stunned after he found a 178-home estate around him. Charlie Wright lived in the same house all his life in Birkenhead, Merseyside in the UK, reported the Liverpool Echo. The locality had been reduced to an area of an open wasteland when the council two decades ago had offered residents £2,000 to give over their house for demolition.

The residents had taken the offer and moved to a different region for living. However, Charlie Wright did not agree to the offer and lived in his house even after his once mid-terraced home was between two tinned up houses. The house was later a detached property as the two houses had also been removed, as per the Liverpool Echo report. Before the council launched the scheme, Charlie, who worked as a boilerman at the nearby Mobil Oil site was one of the founding members and chairman of the River Streets Community Association Ltd which was set up to look after the residents of the then 600-home council estate. They even had their own sports and social club in the locality. Charlie was happily living in his home near Birkenhead North Station.

Man surprised by the speed of construction of the estate

In December 2020, a thug broke into his house and attacked with a knife on his throat and demanded money. The attacker had hit him three times over the head with a hammer which resulted in Charlie suffering injuries including memory impairment, as per the news report. He was undergoing treatment in hospital and after he was discharged from hospital, he was surprised as after 20 years, he has now got neighbours as he has a 178-home estate around him and he feels “safer”. He is very attached to the house as he was raised in the property by his parents.