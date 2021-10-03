As the United Kingdom continues to battle skyrocketing fuel prices, a man rode on horseback around the town to mock vehicle owners. Gus Lee Dolphin from Surrey, UK, was spotted on his brown pony at Thames Dutton gas station, while people were queuing up to avail whatever fuel was available before they ran out. The humorous video of Lee has stirred up a buzz on social media.

Lee uploaded the video on TikTok with the caption, "Queuing for petrol? Why the long face?" The video left netizens in splits who joined the healthy mockery with witty wordplay. He also revealed that he owned the horse named Stirrup and this was the first time he ever rode it. Check out the Instagram post picturing the same.

'I don't need petrol because he runs on carrots'

In the video, one can see that the equestrian rode the pony alongside frustrated car drivers waiting outside the gas station to avail petrol. "Queuing for petrol, queuing for petrol but I am on a horse. I am on a horse. I am on a horse, I don't need petrol because he runs on carrots. Heroines and carols I don't need petrol because I am on a horse," Lee sung poking fun at the drivers while he marched towards the petrol pump. Despite the fact that he was an amateur, he rode the horse like a pro. The video gathered over1.7 a million views and over one lakh likes on Instagram. Take a look at the video here:

Netizens were amused by the prank and thought it was a 'smooth take' on the ongoing crisis. "How much horsepower has he got?" one user asked. "People are gonna start panic buying carrots now," another joked. "This made me laugh more than I should," third wrote.

UK petrol crisis

Notably, it is more than a week now that the United Kingdom has been grappling with a severe petrol crisis. According to BBC, there is an estimated shortage of more than 1,00,000 HGV with no sign of stability shortly.

As per the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which covers over 5,000 of the UK's total 8,000 gas stations, 27% of its member petrol pumps were dried out on Thursday. Meanwhile, to curb the panic buying and meet the customer demands, several stations have introduced a £30 cap on individual purchasing capacity. In addition to the plight of unprecedented shortage, petrol prices in the UK have also skyrocketed.

