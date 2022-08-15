UK: Man Stabbed To Death At Restaurant In London; 1 Person Arrested

A man has been stabbed to death at a Korean restaurant on a road near Oxford street in London. The Met police have said that they were notified about the stabbing at 11:40 am (local time), The DailyMail reported. Police have arrested a man outside the restaurant on suspicion of murder.

The Met Police stated that officers rushed to Ariang Restaurant along with London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance and found a man with "stab wounds." He said that the emergency services made efforts, however, the man was declared dead on the spot after 40 minutes. The police said that the identity of the man is yet to be confirmed. Police had cordoned off the crime scene after the incident took place in Poland Street. One onlooker told The DailyMail that he witnessed two people "arguing" outside the Korean restaurant.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman stated that they were notified about the stabbing incident at 11:36 am in Poland Street in central London. The official stated they dispatched an ambulance crew, a paramedic and an incident response officer to the spot and the paramedic team had reached the scene within seven minutes, as per the news report. The London Ambulance Service spokesperson stated that the team of officials tried to save the man, however, he died on the spot. As per the news report, four people have been killed in London in more than three days in another spate of violence.

Man shot dead in Walthamstow

In another incident, a man was shot dead in Walthamstow in East London. The incident took place outside a baby's first birthday party. One neighbour, who gave their first name only as Terry, claimed that there was an argument between people in the street before the shooting. He stated that he had heard people shouting and later the "shooting noises" that he insisted "hadn't sounded like a gunshot and all hell broke loose."