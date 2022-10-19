UK May Prosecute RAF Veterans Recruited By China To Train PLA Personnel: Report

UK's former Royal Air Force fighter pilots have been recruited by China to train the People's Liberation Army. The PLA offered very generous salary packages to these UK fighter pilots, with some reports suggesting they have been offered £250,000. In response to this, on Tuesday, the British defence intelligence issued a rare "threat alert", warning the UK government against China's effort to recruit RAF veterans, as per a report from The Guardian. The British government is reportedly considering prosecuting these RAF pilots.

Now, UK's armed forces minister James Heappey has disclosed that the British government plans to introduce a two-strike rule, under which British nationals who have served the armed forces will be given a warning i.e. the first strike, after which if they continue with their actions, they will be prosecuted i.e. the second strike. The armed forces minister also disclosed that the government has warned the 30 RAF veterans who are training Chinese forces. “We’ve approached the people involved and have been clear to them that it’s our expectation they would not continue to be part of that organisation. We are going to put into law that once people have been given that warning it will become an offence to go forward and continue with that training," the armed forces minister told Sky news.

'Surprised by absence of patriotism' amongst these pilots, says Tory MP

“China is a competitor that is threatening the UK's interest in many places around the world. It is also an important training partner but there is no secret in their attempt to gain access to our secrets, and their recruitment of our pilots in order to understand the capabilities of our air force is clearly a concern to us and the intelligence part of the MoD," James Heappey added. Tory MP and former soldier Tobias Ellwood said on Twitter that the UK should not be surprised by Beijing's audacity to hire RAF veterans, in an attempt to learn about Britain's capabilities and tactics. Tobias Ellwood added that he was however surprised by the absence of patriotism amongst these fighter pilots.

Serious questions for the RAF👇



We should not be surprised by China’s audacity in luring UK pilots to learn about our tactics.



But we should be surprised there’s nothing akin to the ‘Official Secrets Act’ preventing this - And the absence of patriotism of those involved. pic.twitter.com/uyGKlRv8jC — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) October 18, 2022

"Serious questions for the RAF - we should not be surprised by China’s audacity in luring UK pilots to learn about our tactics. But we should be surprised there’s nothing akin to the ‘Official Secrets Act’ preventing this - And the absence of patriotism of those involved," the Tory MP tweeted. The Ministry of Defence said that they are taking serious steps to stop this scheme of Beijing. “We are taking decisive steps to stop Chinese recruitment schemes attempting to headhunt serving and former UK armed forces pilots to train People’s Liberation Army personnel in the People’s Republic of China," a spokesperson for the MoD said.