UK: MHRA Approves New COVID Treatment 'Xevudy' As Omicron Threat Spikes Across Globe

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved a new treatment for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom. During the clinical trial, the UK drugs watchdog found that the new coronavirus treatment reduced the chance of hospitalisation and death by 79% in high-risk adults with symptomatic conditions, according to the press release. The new treatment for the virus approved by the MHRA comes at a time when the world continues to witness cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised Xevudy (sotrovimab), a monoclonal antibody developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology. According to the press release, Xevudy will be effective for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection at high risk of developing severe disease. Xevudy (sotrovimab) is the second COVID-19 antibody to be approved by the MHRA after Ronapreve was approved.

MHRA approves new COVID treatment

During the clinical trial, a single dose of the monoclonal antibody was able to reduce the risk of hospital admission and death by 79% in high-risk adults with symptomatic COVID-19 infection. Furthermore, sotrovimab is more effective when it is taken during the early stages of COVID-19 infection.

The MHRA has recommended its use as soon as possible and within five days of symptom. The drug functions by binding to the spike protein on the outside of the coronavirus. This in turn leads to virus not entering human cells.

As per the press release, Sotrovimab is administered by intravenous infusion over 30 minutes and is approved for individuals aged 12 and above who weigh more than 40 kilograms. Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, in the press release informed that they now have another effective COVID-19 treatment and has shown effectiveness at protecting the vulnerable to COVID-19.

"I am pleased to say that we now have another safe and effective COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy (sotrovimab), for those at risk of developing severe illness," Dr June Raine said in the press release. "This is yet another therapeutic that has been shown to be effective at protecting those most vulnerable to COVID-19, and signals another significant step forward in our fight against this devastating disease," Dr June Raine added.

Image: AP/Shutterstock