UK Minister Damian Hinds Names Russia, China, Iran, North Korea In 'hostile Nations'

Britain Minister of State for Security and Borders Damian Hinds has accused Russia, China, and Iran of launching disinformation campaigns. He claimed that China, Russia and Iran are among the “hostile nations” and cited the cyber security concerns they pose to the United Kingdom, according to ANI. According to Damian Hinds, the fourth hostile state is North Korea.

Damian Hinds alleged that China, Russia and Iran have “human capability” and “cyber presence” and added that they are capable of deploying them. He further claimed that the three countries have involvement in “multiple ways” that are related to cyber attacks, spying on the ground, soldiers on standby and disinformation campaigns.

"The three countries that I mentioned to you have the physical human capability, they have a big cyber presence, they're able to deploy at scale," Damian Hinds told UK's The Telegraph, as quoted by Sputnik as per ANI.

MI6 chief says Russia, China, Iran pose threat to country

Earlier in November, the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service chief had also made a similar remark. Richard Moore, the head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service(MI6) had alleged that China, Russia, Iran and terrorism are the “big four” security issues faced by the country, according to AP. Moore revealed that Beijing is the “single greatest priority” for the UK's intelligence agency as Chinese authorities for their interest support “bold and decisive action”. MI6 Chief alleged that China carries out espionage operations against the UK and its allies and attempts to distort public discourse. He alleged that Iran also poses a threat to the United Kingdom.

MI6 mentioned that the country continues to face threats from Russia. Richard Moore highlighted the need for the UK and its allies to come together in order to "deter Russian activity", as per the AP report. He alleged Russia of interfering in other countries democratic processes and initiating cyber attacks. The claims of the UK's Secret Intelligence Service Chief were denied by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service asserted that the statements made by the head of the UK Secret Intelligence Service regarding threats posed by Russia have affected the possibilities of bilateral talks between the two nations.

(Inputs from AP, ANI)