UK Minister Douglas Ross Resigns In Protest Against Dominic Cummings' Lockdown Trip

UK minister Douglas Ross has resigned in protest over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings’ controversial trip amid COVID-19 lockdown across the nation. Ross, Under Secretary of State for Scotland, welcomed the clarification provided by Cummings during a press conference but the Scottish politician added that there remained aspects of the explanation that he had trouble with.

“I realise this is not a decision that will be supported by everyone, and I respect the significant number of people who will disagree with me, but it is a decision I have thought a lot about before taking this step,” said Ross in a statement while announcing his resignation from UK government.

Earlier, Cummings had admitted taking a third trip during the nationwide lockdown, adding that he doesn’t regret his decision. Cummings said that the third trip was to Barnard Castle, 30 minutes away, to check if he could make a 300-mile trip back to London as he had developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Citing “exceptional measures”, UK PM’s adviser had said that he will not resign for going to Durham from London at the end of March. During the press conference, Cummings said, “I don’t regret what I did” and added that he was “trying to balance all of these very complicated things” like ensuring the healthcare of his four-year-old son.

'Prepared to follow govt advice'

Ross said that though his family has been fortunate not to have infected with coronavirus, they were prepared to follow the government advice and stay home to contain the virus. He said that Cummings’ interpretation of the government advice was not shared by the vast majority of people who have followed the rules. He added that there are families who could not mourn together or visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance.

“I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior advisor to the government was right,” the statement read.

