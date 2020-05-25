UK PM Boris Johnson Receives Flak After He Refuses To Sack Dominic Cummings

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced nationwide fury and mutiny from his party members after he refused to sack Dominic Cummings. Cummings, a top diplomat and Johnson’s closest aide is accused of flouting lockdown rules by travelling more than 250 miles to his parents’ house in Northeast England. Defending Cummings, Johnson reportedly said that his aide had acted “responsibly, legally and with Integrity” by travelling to Durham with his son and wife, who is ill with COVID-19 symptoms.

Soon after the PM's remarks, the British government was slammed for their “hypocrisy”. Johnson received flak from not only public but also media. One of the country's top right-wing newspaper asked,“ What planet are they on?”. Meanwhile, nearly 20 conservative party lawmakers reportedly rose in mutiny against the leader.

'Johnson had now gone full Trump'

According to reports, the rage did not stop there as nearly 14 Church of England bishops as well as scientists expressed anger on various platforms. Pete Broadbent, Bishop of Willesden, reportedly said that "Johnson had now gone the full Trump". While Stephen Reicher, Behavioural scientist and a member of a panel which advises the government, said that the furore would wreck public confidence. Meanwhile, Lawmaker Tim Loughton, from the conservative party said that he had been “swamped" by emails which read, ‘it looks as though it’s one rule for them and one for us, why should we now abide by government guidance?’

We are told Cummings followed the 'natural instincts' of a father in breaking lockdown.

Even were that true, society is dependent on curbing 'instinct'?

Not hitting someone who thwarts us.

Not stealing things we can't afford.

Isn't it a qualification of a lawmaker to know that? — Stephen Reicher (@ReicherStephen) May 25, 2020

Cummings, 48, is one of several senior U.K. officials who have been accused of flouting the lockdown rules that they advocated for the rest of the country. This comes in contrast to Scotland where the nation’s chief medical officer and a senior epidemiologist who advised the government both resigned after admitting they had broken lockdown rules. This comes as 260,916 people have tested positive for the infection, according to John Hopkins University.

