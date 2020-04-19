UK minister says no decision on reopening schools as country extends lockdown

As lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 entered its fourth week, UK’s education minister, Gavin Williamson reportedly said that the country's government has not yet decided on when to reopen schools. The UK government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 23 and extended it further for three weeks on April 15. Taking to Twitter, Williamson elaborated further on reopening of schools and said that the schools could only open after a scientific confirmation is given that "it is the correct time to do so."

No decision has been made on when we will reopen schools.



I can reassure schools and parents that they will only reopen when the scientific advice indicates it is the right time to do so. — Gavin Williamson (@GavinWilliamson) April 19, 2020

UK extends lockdown

The coronavirus infection which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now spiralled up to infect 114,217 and 15,464 fatalities. Amid increasing coronavirus cases, a senior minister reportedly said that officials are not considering lifting the lockdown, which was enacted almost four weeks ago. While speaking to an international media outlet, Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, said that the outbreak is ‘deeply worrying’ as the death toll has now surpassed 15,000. Gove reportedly said that facts and advice are clear at the moment that the country ‘should not be thinking’ of the lifting of the restrictions yet.

Gove said that the evidence suggests that the rate of infection and the death rate is flattening and the authorities believe that the country is not yet on a downward trajectory. He further described the situation in the UK as ‘grotesque’. Gove also pointed out that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken all the major decisions and has thrown his ‘heart and soul’ into fighting the virus. A total of 1,559 people still remain in serious conditions in the UK.

