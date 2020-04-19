Most Underrated Characters Of Riteish Deshmukh That Went Unnoticed

Riteish Deshmukh, the son of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra late Vilasrao Deshmukh, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Riteish Deshmukh has also worked in the Marathi film industry. After making his Bollywood acting debut with the 2003 drama Tujhe Meri Kasam, Riteish finally rose to fame with his performance in the 2004 comedy Masti.

Having been in the industry for almost two decades now, the actor has been a part of various films. Some gained acknowledgment and others went by unnoticed. Here are the most underrated characters of Riteish Deshmukh. Read ahead to know:

Riteish Deshmukh’s most underrated characters

Tanmay Joglekar

In 2007, Riteish Deshmukh played the role of Tanmay Joglekar in Sajid Khan’s Heyy Babyy. The film also had Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani, and Vidya Balan as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around three bachelors who are compulsive womanizers find their lives turned upside down when a baby is left at their doorstep. The trio suspects each other of being the father. Riteish Deshmukh played the role with such ease but went unappreciated by the audience.

Deshbandhu Roy

In 2007, Riteish Deshmukh played the role of Deshbandhu Roy in Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal. The film was a multi-starrer and also cast Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jafree, among others, as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around four lazy slacker conmen buddies who are jobless, homeless and broke. They learn about the secret of a hidden treasure from a dying thief and later embark on a race against time to find the mobster's buried treasure. All of them claim it while being pursued by a determined police inspector who is hell-bent to get the treasure all by himself. Riteish’s acting went unnoticed because of the other star-cast.

Taraat

In 2016, Riteish Deshmukh played the role of Taraat in Ravi Jadhav’s Banjo. The film also had Nargis Fakhri and Aditya Kumar in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around a banjo player, who seeks fame, success, and respect. The film didn’t do great at the box-office and hence Riteish’s acting went unappreciated.

