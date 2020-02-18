Deported UK MP Debbie Abrahams Posts Picture Of E-Visa For India That Was Revoked

Amid the row over being denied entry into India, Labour MP Debbie Abrahams on Tuesday shared her Indian e-Visa. The Electronic Travel Authorization specifies that she was issued a multiple-entry e-Business Visa valid from October 7, 2019, to October 5, 2020. Furthermore, the document specifies that the only activities permitted during the visit are technical or business meetings.

Interestingly, Abrahams stated that she was on a two-day personal visit to India. As per government sources, an e-Business visa cannot be used for visiting “family and friends”. At the same time, she did not disclose the visa rejection email.

This is the e-visa I was issued with by the Indian authorities. pic.twitter.com/QLwJhwFz3d — Debbie Abrahams (@Debbie_abrahams) February 18, 2020

Debbie Abrahams shares her account

On Monday, Labour MP Debbie Abrahams issued a formal statement claiming having suffered an ordeal just as she was being deported to Dubai. Mentioning that she presented herself at the immigration desk with requisite documents including the e-visa, Abrahams claimed that an immigration official rudely directed her to sit in an area marked as a Deportee cell. Thereafter, she got in touch with her Indian host who contacted the British High Commission.

According to the Labour MP, the officials were not willing to disclose the reason for her visa being revoked. Moreover, her request to get a ‘visa on arrival’ was also rebuffed. Later, she opined that the officials had treated her as a ‘criminal’. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs sources revealed that Abrahams had been communicated in advance about her visa being cancelled.

'I am pro-human rights and social justice'

After facing flak for her perceived pro-Pakistan stance on J&K, she attempted a clarification on Tuesday. Abrahams stressed that she was in favour of human rights and social justice. Moreover, the Labour MP opined that she would speak up for the rights of those Kashmiris who were denied rights on both sides of the border. While speaking to Republic TV hours after her deportation, Abrahams had confirmed that she also planned to visit Pakistan and would go to PoK if she could.

Again, for clarity, I am PRO human rights and social justice. I will always speak up for people who are not afforded these rights including Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control. — Debbie Abrahams (@Debbie_abrahams) February 18, 2020

