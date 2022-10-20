Last Updated:

LIVE Updates: Rishi Sunak Crosses Minimum Nomination Threshold To Contest In PM Race

Liz Truss has announced her resignation as UK's Prime Minister after Suella Braverman stepped down as Home Secretary. Braverman's exit from the government came after UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked by Truss. Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history with only 45 days in office.

Liz Truss

08:06 IST, October 22nd 2022
Matt Hancock supports Rishi Sunak as next UK PM

UK's Former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock has offered support to Rishi Sunak in the Prime Ministerial race. In a tweet, Hancock said that he has worked closely with Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt. However, he added that Rishi Sunak "ticks all boxes." 

 

06:28 IST, October 22nd 2022
Sunak crosses minimum nomination threshold to contest in PM race

Conservative British politician of Indian origin Rishi Sunak is quick off the mark to bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party and the British Prime Ministership having secured more than a hundred nominations - which is the minimum requirement to contest for the post. Sunak, late Friday became the first Tory leadership contender to reach the 100-nomination threshold to run for party leader following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, reported Independent citing campaign sources.

04:42 IST, October 22nd 2022
Sunak gets backing of 100 MPs: Report

The top UK Prime Minister contender Rishi Sunak has received the public backing of 100 MPs in the contest to become Conservative leader, according to the sources of BBC. The former chancellor has not yet formally declared his candidacy in the contest.

03:36 IST, October 22nd 2022
How the UK Conservatives plan to replace departing Liz Truss

 Britain’s governing Conservative Party is electing a new leader for the second time this year. The winner will replace Liz Truss, who stepped down Thursday after 45 days in office, as party leader and will automatically become prime minister. Unlike the two-month contest held over the summer to replace Boris Johnson, party officials have designed a condensed election process that aims to have a new prime minister in place within a week.

02:28 IST, October 22nd 2022
Rishi Sunak holds firm as Bookies' Favourite to replace Liz Truss as UK PM

A clear frontrunner to take over from Liz Truss as Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister remains uncertain on Friday due to deep divisions among the Tories, but the bookies' odds have rocketed in favour of British Indian former chancellor Rishi Sunak. As the runner-up of the leadership election which concluded last month, the former finance minister who had forecast much of the economic crisis unleashed by Truss' mini-budget is seen as a safe pair of hands to take charge at 10 Downing Street.

01:45 IST, October 22nd 2022
Fifth minister comes in support of Johnson, says 'he has a clear mandate'

The UK transport secretary has come in support of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and asserted he has already a clear mandate from the public. With this, she became the fifth minister who came in support of Johson.
 

 

01:13 IST, October 22nd 2022
Another blow for Johnson as ex-minister vows support for Sunak

Rebecca Pow, who served as a minister in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs under the Boris Johnson government, has now backed the top PM contender Rishi Sunak. Pow, who resigned from Johnson's government, said, “it’s time for sense”.

 

00:34 IST, October 22nd 2022
New UK leader to face highest government debt in 60 years

British government debt rose to the highest level in almost 60 years last month and retail sales slumped, underscoring the scale of the economic challenges facing whoever replaces Prime Minister Liz Truss after her administration imploded under the weight of its failed financial plan.

Public borrowing rose to 98% of economic output in September as rampant inflation increased interest payments on what the government owed, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. That’s higher than at any point since 1963, when Britain was still paying off debts accumulated during World War II.

00:13 IST, October 22nd 2022
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago -- jockeyed to make a comeback Friday as one of several contenders seeking to replace Liz Truss, whose rapid downfall threw the country’s leadership into disarray at a time of severe economic challenges.

23:50 IST, October 21st 2022
Johnson claims he has support of at least 140 MPs: Report

Former UK PM Boris Johnson claimed to the party that he has the support of at least 140 MPs. Some UK-based media reported that Johnson, who was enjoying a holiday trip in the Caribbean, has already boarded a flight to start the leadership campaign.
The Telegraph reports also claimed Johnson of suggesting the top contender work collectively, if elected as the next leader. It means Johnson wants Sunak to join his cabinet as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

23:24 IST, October 21st 2022
'Desperate' Johnson suggests Sunak opt out of PM race: Report

Amid the tumultuous exit of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on October 20, her predecessor Boris Johson, who was unceremoniously 'ousted' as PM, now seeking a comeback and lead the country at a time when it has been facing the worst-ever economic crisis. According to a report by The Telegraph, London, Johnson is "desperate" to come back and has reportedly suggested the top contender and his former colleague Rishi Sunak opt out of the race. The former PM "is making a larger point to Conservative MPs — that only he can save the party from facing defeat in the elections due in December 2024," as per the media report.

22:59 IST, October 21st 2022
Ex-Cabinet minister urges opposition to call for general elections if Johnson wins PM race

Former cabinet minister David Gauke urged the opposition to force the general elections if Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister again. "If Boris Johnson became PM again, given the views of many Tory MPs, this is what I'd be tempted to say if I was Keir Starmer or Ed Davey: "The PM is not fit for office. Nor is the Tory Party. We know that many honourable Tory MPs feel the same way," he said.

 

22:45 IST, October 21st 2022
COP26 president Alok Sharma announces his support for Johnson

Former UK PM Boris Johnson has now got the backing of at least four ministers as COP26 president Alok Sharma has come out in support of the minister. Earlier, Ben Wallace, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Simon Clarke signalled their support. 

22:17 IST, October 21st 2022
Sajid Javid backs Rishi Sunak in the UK's leadership race: Says, 'Rishi Sunak has what it takes to match the challenges we face'

Boris Johnson’s former chancellor and health secretary, Sajid Javid, has announced his support for Rishi Sunak for UK's leadership race. While Sunak has not officially announced he would be running in the race, Javid released a statement mentioning that the UK needs economic stability and strong leadership. He mentioned he believes Sunak would be the right choice to become the PM and wrote, "It is abundantly clear that Rishi Sunak has what it takes to match the challenges we face – he is the right person to lead our party and take the country forward."

"I also believe it is in the national interest to have a strong Conservative party. The only way for our party to reclaim our values and recover our reputation for stewardship is to move on from mistakes of the past and come together to focus on the future," he added.

 

21:48 IST, October 21st 2022
Penny Mordaunt assured Jeremy Hunt he would remain chancellor if she won

According to a report by PA, Penny Mordaunt held a meeting with the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, sometime before she announced she was running for the leadership. During the meeting, Mordaunt allegedly assured Hunt he could stay in No 11 if she won. Sources close to Mordaunt also revealed she would proceed with Hunt's budget plan due to be announced on October 31.

 

21:04 IST, October 21st 2022
Penny Mordaunt receives support from Andrea Leadsom, Harriet Baldwin and John Lamont for her leadership run

Soon after Penny Mordaunt announced her run for leadership, she received support from her fellow MPs Andrea Leadsom, Harriet Baldwin and John Lamont. Taking to Twitter, Leadsom wrote, "Delighted by this! Penny has the experience, the compassion and the determination to lead our country to a bright future!" Baldwin and Lamont called the announcement "excellent" and "best."

 

20:39 IST, October 21st 2022
Commons leader Penny Mordaunt becomes first official leadership candidate

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt recently announced she would be running to become the leader Tory leader and next Prime Minister. In her announcement, Mordaunt wrote, "I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest." "I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister - to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next GE," she added.

Mordaunt came third in the summer's leadership contest and secured strong support from her fellow MPs. 

 

19:42 IST, October 21st 2022
Tory MP Nigel Mills says not supporting Sunak was a 'mistake': Adds, 'He is clearly the Prime Minister we need'

Tory MP Nigel Mills recently extended his support to Rishi Sunak to become the next leader. In his Tweet, Mills penned how not backing Sunak during the summer's leadership contest was a "mistake." He added Sunak is "clearly" the Prime Minister the UK needs to "restore stability and tackle the many serious challenges facing the country."

 

19:06 IST, October 21st 2022
After Jacob Rees-Mogg, levelling up secretary Simon Clarke extends his support to Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has received support from the second cabinet minister, the levelling up secretary, Simon Clarke, to return to Downing Street. Earlier, business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, announced he is backing Johnson with the slogan "Boris or bust." As per the Telegraph, Clarke released a joint statement with Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen in his support of Johnson and said, "Boris is the person we need to lead our country and our party." They further reflected Johnson's previous win for the UK's Prime Minister elections and added, "People on Teesside love Boris because he recognised that while talent is evenly distributed across the country, opportunity is not. Boris gave us that opportunity."

 

 

18:42 IST, October 21st 2022
'Tories declared Johnson unfit for office,' says Labour leader Keir Starmer

Amid the rumours surrounding Boris Johnson making a bid to return to 10 Downing Street, Labour leader Keir Starmer drew attention to Tory MPs' previous announcement regarding the former. According to BBC, Starmer said the Conservative Party's "revolving door of chaos" must end and added that Johnson was declared unfit for office by his own MPs. He further said, "This is the most powerful argument you could possibly have for a general election."

18:42 IST, October 21st 2022
Tory MP Tim Loughton criticises Reeg-Mogg's 'Boris or bust' slogan

Conservative MP Tim Loughton was seemingly agitated by his fellow MP Jacob Rees-Mogg's slogan in support of Boris Johnson to become the UK's next PM. Loughton reacted to Rees-Mogg's slogan "Boris or bust" and wrote, "Jacob-how on earth can that slogan be remotely helpful to the Party given the strong possibility that the next PM will not be Boris?" "I would not use the tag line BorisandBust and you really should think this through properly if you have any interest in party unity," he added.

 

18:16 IST, October 21st 2022
Former government minister Greg Clarke announces his support to Rishi Sunak for UK's next PM

Amid the ongoing leadership race, former government minister Greg Clarke recently announced his support for Rishi Sunak. Taking to Twitter, Clarke wrote, "The new PM must lead our nation out of this situation by: continuing @Jeremy_Hunt’s work to restore confidence in our economy; bringing the whole party together in a broad-based government; and respecting & delivering on the democratic mandate of the 2019 manifesto." He added, "I believe that @RishiSunak can do this and I have nominated him."

 

17:43 IST, October 21st 2022
Foreign Office Minister Jesse Norman says electing Johnson as next PM would be 'absolutely catastrophic'

Amid the ongoing debate regarding UK's new PM,  Foreign Office Minister Jesse Norman shared a piece of advice against Johnson. Taking to Twitter, Norman wrote, "There are several very good potential candidates for Conservative leader. But choosing Boris now would be — and I say this advisedly — an absolutely catastrophic decision."

 

 

 

17:20 IST, October 21st 2022
Despite extending his support to Johnson, Wallace says the latter still has questions to answer

Despite extending his support to Boris Johnson for the next PM of the UK, Wallace reflected on the parliamentary investigation into Johnson's conduct. He said Johnson "will still have some questions to answer." However, Wallace revealed his reasons behind supporting Johnson and said the latter "invested in defence, he supported me, he supported the actions this country has taken to keep us safe." He added that he hopes Jeremy Hunt will remain in his position as chancellor and he will continue his role in the defence under the new Prime Minister. 

Johnson is currently under an investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee over if he misled the MPs over COVID-19 rule-breaking. Johnson could face suspension or lose his seat if the investigation rules against him.

17:08 IST, October 21st 2022
Ben Wallace rules himself out of UK's leadership race in support of Boris Johnson

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace recently ruled himself out of the Tory leadership race and revealed he would "lean towards" supporting Boris Johnson. Wallace was one of the contenders for becoming the UK's next Prime Minister. Wallace further added that there are other candidates who are "just as excellent" and said he is keen to hear Sunak's remarks on defence. Sunak has not confirmed if he is standing to become the next PM but is considered one of the frontrunners.

 

16:57 IST, October 21st 2022
New UK Prime Minister will decide whether to proceed with fiscal plan scheduled for October 31

According to a Downing Street spokesperson, the proceedings of the October 31 fiscal plan will be decided by the UK's new Prime Minister. The Conservative Party will elect a new leader next week. To avoid the need for a lengthy election campaign, the party says it will select a new leader and prime minister by Oct. 28. 

16:13 IST, October 21st 2022
Labour MP Chris Matheson resigns over sexual misconduct probe

Labour MP Chris Matheson on Friday for “serious sexual misconduct” according to the independent panel that conducted a probe. A Labour spokesperson said  Matheson was immediately suspended from the party following the investigation. "We will now select a candidate that the people of Chester can be proud to vote for," the statement read. Matheson has two complaints of sexual misconduct brought by former member of Matheson's staff to Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.

16:02 IST, October 21st 2022
Boris Johnson extends olive branch to Rishi Sunak; asks to reach out

Ousted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly extending the olive branch to the ex-British Chancellor Rishi Sunak, according to reports. Johnson has privately asked Sunak to reach out and “get back together”  UK's newspaper Telegraph is reporting, citing the Tory sources. Johnson's party is now seriously considering winning the elections in 2024 and needs one of its own to fight the political race with the Labour. Johnson, therefore, has been trying to make contact with Sunak in order to mend relations. 

As Johnson was ousted, he had allegedly told the Conservative MPs that he wants anyone to become UK Prime Minister but Rishi Sunak. He alleged that Sunak was plotting to topple his leadership for months, The Times then reported, citing officials familiar with the development. Former UK PM had appeared most keen” on foreign secretary Liz Truss.

15:51 IST, October 21st 2022
Keir Starmer 'surprised' by Ukraine's now deleted tweet

UK's Labour leader Keir Starmer on Friday said that he was "rather surprised" by the now-deleted tweet shared by the Ukrainian government where it publicly supported the return of Boris Johnson. In a televised interview with British broadcaster Sky news, Starmer said that he was surprised at Ukraine's backing of Johnson.

"As far as Ukraine is concerned, my absolute imperative is to make sure that we’re all supporting Ukraine in the face of aggression from Putin," the Labour MP added.

Ukraine threw support for ousted British prime minister Boris Johnson's return garnering widespread controversy. Taking to the official Twitter account, the Ukraine government shared what was described as a "cheeky meme" featuring Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk that was altered to show the face of Boris Johnson. The message alongside the now-deleted tweet read, Better Call Boris.

15:42 IST, October 21st 2022
Rishi Sunak leads in Tory support for UK PM race

Tory MPs that are declaring their public support for the candidates for the UK leadership race are vouching for Rishi Sunak to become the next British PM. The Times, UK's polls show that Sunak is leading with 44 Tories support and Boris Johnson trails behind with 26, while Penny Mordaunt is backed by 15. Sunak may be expecting big numbers later today. 

