LIVE Updates: Rishi Sunak Crosses Minimum Nomination Threshold To Contest In PM Race

Sajid Javid backs Rishi Sunak in the UK's leadership race: Says, 'Rishi Sunak has what it takes to match the challenges we face'

Boris Johnson’s former chancellor and health secretary, Sajid Javid, has announced his support for Rishi Sunak for UK's leadership race. While Sunak has not officially announced he would be running in the race, Javid released a statement mentioning that the UK needs economic stability and strong leadership. He mentioned he believes Sunak would be the right choice to become the PM and wrote, "It is abundantly clear that Rishi Sunak has what it takes to match the challenges we face – he is the right person to lead our party and take the country forward."

"I also believe it is in the national interest to have a strong Conservative party. The only way for our party to reclaim our values and recover our reputation for stewardship is to move on from mistakes of the past and come together to focus on the future," he added.