Rishi Sunak? Boris Johnson? Who Could Succeed Liz Truss As Next UK Prime Minister?

Liz Truss’ resignation from the post of the UK prime minister has opened floodgates of speculation on who could take over the British office and finally help Britons “ride out the storm”- a phrase that was once used by Truss during her first address as prime minister. As the 47-year-old exits office, here's a look at who could take over.

1. Rishi Sunak

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak could replace the woman he was once runner-up to. Sunak once warned Truss that her plans for tax-cutting and relying on "fairytale economics" would nosedive the country’s dwindling economy.

2. Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt, the new chancellor who succeeded Kwasi Kwarteng, has managed to emerge as one of the most powerful figures in the British government. Hunt, except for unsuccessfully contesting to become Conservative Party's leader, has a proven track record from his stints as the foreign secretary, health secretary and culture secretary.

"Jeremy Hunt has in a few short days impressively exercised his known personal qualities and has made the first critical contribution to restoring the primacy of serving the national interest. He should complete this work as our next prime minister," Conservative MP Crispin Blunt said.

3. Penny Mordaunt

The 49-year-old Penny Mordaunt is another competitor in the race. A former defence secretary, Mordaunt is a favourite in the Whatsapp groups of the Conservative Party. In texts of the group leaked to Sky News, Tory MP Crispin Blunt urged Mordaunt and Sunak to take over. "Step forward Rishi and Penny, with our support and encouragement in the interests of us all," he wrote.

4. Ben Wallace

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has been revered for playing an active role in the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine. A former member of the troops, Wallace has gained the confidence of the public. While he hasn't expressed his desire of becoming the PM, unpredictable events have a history of transpiring in the United Kingdom.

"I want to be the secretary of state for defence until I finish. I love the job I do and we have more to do. I want the prime minister to be the prime minister and I want to do this job,” he told The Times.

5. Boris Johnson

A bitter exit from the Prime Minister’s office does not seem to have lowered the spirits of Boris Johnson, who hinted at a political return in his farewell address while giving his "most fervent support" to Truss. Johnson had compared himself to Roman military leader Cincinnatus, who fought a battle, returned to his farm, and then went on to serve for another term.

Voicing support for the ousted PM, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries claimed: "There is no unity candidate. No one has enough support," she posted on social media. Only one MP has a mandate from party members and from the British public - a mandate with an 80 seat majority. Boris Johnson."