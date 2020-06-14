UK: Over 100 People Arrested After Protesters Clashed With Officers In London

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, thousands assembled at Parliament Square in London demonstrating against the racial injustice and police brutality that led to the arrest of at least 100 after a violent clash broke out between the cops and the protesters. Metropolitan Police Service said that the demonstrators spewed "violence directed towards officers" that led to the “policing operation”. Agitators hurled punches, bottles and smoke bombs at police officers as scuffle started between the rival demonstrators in the crowd that worsened the situation into a violent disorder, as per the television footages that were aired by UK broadcasters.

As of 21:00hrs more than 100 people have been arrested during today's protest for offences including breach of the peace, violent disorder, assault on officers, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of class A drugs, and drunk and disorder. — MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) June 13, 2020

As many as six officers were injured in the June 13 anti-racism demonstrations that commenced across the UK on May 25, after the death of an unarmed African-American in the US city of Minneapolis US due to the police’s chokehold sparked nationwide fury. Marchers, accused of possession of offensive weapons, took to the streets to condemn racism as they made a way through Brighton with Black Lives Matter demonstration. Adhering to the social distancing at the early stages of the protests, demonstrators yelled slogans as streets echoed with chants of “Say his name! George Floyd” and “No justice. No peace.”

Protesters were also seen gathered alongside a veteran military presence to guard the Cenotaph war memorial in the footages emerged online as they chanted “England, England," "Winston Churchill, he's one of our own," while hovering near the statue. Police commander, Bas Javid, was quoted saying to a UK media outlet that the mob got violent as they refused to disperse by 1600 GMT. Further, he added, the protesters directed attacks at the police officers which was “unacceptable”.

Read: Ukraine: $6M Bribe Attempt To Close Case Against Gas Head

Read: Brazil Surpasses UK To Report Most Coronavirus Deaths After US

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “Racist thuggery has no place on our streets” and that “anybody attacking the police would be met with the full force of the law". On Twitter, PM Johnson wrote, “Racism has no part in the UK and we must work together to make that a reality.”

Earlier, on June 12, Prime Minister Johnson warned that the UK’s anti-racism protests had been “hijacked by extremists”. Further, he said, while addressing the state press that the national monuments in the country were being destroyed in an effort to “censor our past”. Recent detentions, made by the police officers, were sparked as over 200 protesters breached the 5 pm curfew and gathered around the statue of wartime leader Winston Churchill in Parliament Square shouting anti-racist slogans and launching the Black Lives Matter movement, as per the reports.

Protests 'appalling and shameful'

While London's mayor, Sadiq Khan praised the police force for doing a “fantastic job to control the situation”, Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the violence caused by the crowd of demonstrations, which she termed, “appalling and shameful” in a series of tweets. Patel condemned the desecration of a memorial to murdered Keith Palmer during the far-right protest in Westminster, adding, that a “small minority” behaved with “extreme thuggery” and lost the cause.

Absolute shame on this man.



Of all the images to emerge over these few testing days I find this one of most abhorrent.



Please help identify him. pic.twitter.com/8ydcNmTWrN — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) June 13, 2020

Throughly unacceptable thuggery.



Any perpetrators of violence or vandalism should expect to face the full force of the law. Violence towards our police officers will not be tolerated.



Coronavirus remains a threat to us all. Go home to stop the spread of this virus & save lives. https://t.co/HsOx9cgrqD — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 13, 2020

Read: UK Quarantine For Int'l Arrivals To Be Reviewed June 29

Read: North Korea Tells South To Stop 'nonsensical' Denuke Talk

(Images credit: AP)