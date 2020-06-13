Brazil Surpasses UK To Report Most Coronavirus Deaths After US

As of June 13, Brazil surpassed the United Kingdom to report the most novel coronavirus deaths outside of the US, becoming the world’s second worst-hit country, as per the worldwide COVID-19 tally. However, according to WHO, even as Brazil registered over 829,902 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the nation’s health system stood firm to the pressure. Earlier, with lapses in widescale testing and tracking, the epicenter of Latin America’s death toll was undercounted in April, as per reports.

While Social distancing became less prevalent in the country, the restrictions in hardest-hit Sao Paulo eased as the WHO's top emergency expert, Mike Ryan, was quoted saying that the pandemic situation in Brazil remains "of concern”. Although the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients declined below 80 per cent, there was a significant spike in the severe cases reported in the country.

Brazil’s mounting case and death toll come amid President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to lift quarantine restrictions and reopen businesses. Accused of downplaying the gravity of the novel coronavirus, dismissing it as "little flu," the right-wing leader accused state governments of “exaggerating” death toll to put him in a bad light, according to reports. Further, in another controversial appeal, Bolsonaro asked supporters to “get into COVID-19 hospitals” to find out whether the beds were occupied, adding, the intelligence agencies could investigate the botched figures.

When questioned about handling the deaths due to coronavirus earlier, Bolsonaro said, I don't work miracles. What do you want me to do? Additionally, in a separate address to the state media, Bolsonaro was heard saying in regards to COVID-19 deaths, you're not going to put on my lap this count that isn't mine.

Total figure of the toll 'wasn’t needed'

Earlier, Brazil's health ministry has reportedly scrapped months of data of COVID-19 pandemic altering the figures of cases and the death toll from the government website. Furthermore, the ministry stated that it would now only be reporting cases and deaths in the past 24 hours, and the total figure of the toll “wasn’t needed”. As the decision evoked an outcry by the journalists and the members of Congress, Bolsonaro said "the cumulative data does not reflect the moment the country is in” on Twitter without any further explanation. He wrote, “additional measures are being taken to improve the reporting of cases".

(Image Credit and Input: AP)