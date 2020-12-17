UK Pets Will Need Certificate To Enter EU After Brexit; Check New Guidelines

Various pets including dogs, cats and ferrets will now require a special healthcare certificate to travel from the United Kingdom to the European Union. According to updated guidance published by the UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), pets will have to be microchipped, vaccinated against rabies, and treated for tapeworm. They will enter the EU through a travelers' point of entry. This includes all the major French ports such as Calais, Caen and Dunkirk.

New rules for pets

“This guidance applies to people travelling to the EU and Northern Ireland (NI) with their pet cats, ferrets or dogs, including assistance dogs. Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales), including the Channel Islands and Isle of Man, will become a Part 2 listed third country under the EU Pet Travel Scheme from 1 January 2021”, read the statement.

The statement further explains the steps that need to be taken care of before letting the pet enter the EU. It says, the pet owner needs to wait for a time period of 21 days after the primary vaccination has been done before travel. Also, it requires the pet owner to get an AHC for the pet. However, this should not be more than 10 days before travel to the EU.

If the pet is being directly taken to Finland, Republic of Ireland, NI, Norway or Malta, then it needs to be treated against tapeworm (Echinococcus multilocularis). The guidance states that the dog will need to receive a treatment as early as 1 to 5 days before arriving in any of the above mentioned countries. Also, the vet will need to enter full details of the AHC, following the treatment.

Also, the guidance says that a person cannot take more than 5 pets, unless they are attending or training for a competition, show or sporting event. Also, a written evidence of the registration of the event will be needed when the travel is being done. The pets are also required to be: attending the event or training, over 6 months old and meet all the pet travel rules.

(Image Credits: RepresentativeImage/Unsplash)