EU Chief On Brexit Negotiations With UK: 'So Close, And Yet So Far Away'

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on December 16 said that British and EU negotiators have made some progress in the Brexit negotiations and arriving at a common ground of fair trade rules but noted that the discussions are still discrete when it comes to access to fishing waters. Therefore, the EU chief noted that the upcoming days are “going to be decisive” especially when the UK-EU transition deadline is looming.

As per reports, von der Leyen told the European Parliament that the “good news” is that both sides have “found a way forward on most issues” before adding that EU negotiator Michel Barnier can now foresee a “narrow path to an agreement”. However, the EU chief also called the situation of UK being “so close yet so far away” because of differences in fisheries.

"But this is now a case of us being so close, and yet being so far away from each other, because two issues still remain outstanding, you know them: a level playing field and the fisheries,” she reportedly said.

EU welcomes Brexit trade talks extension

Earlier, the EU leaders had welcomed the news of Brexit trade talks extension, however, they have also insisted that the bloc was united in its determination to protect its single market. On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, while speaking at Brussels, had said that the UK and the EU negotiations would “go the extra mile” to find an agreement that would guarantee Britain zero tariff, zero-quota access to the EU’s internal market after what she described as a useful phone call with Boris Johnson.

In a televised statement, she said that both the sides have discussed major unresolved topics and the negotiating teams are now working to see whether an agreement can be reached. Following her remarks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that everything should be done to reach an agreement that would avert a chaotic and economically damaging no deal. While speaking in Berlin, she said that every opportunity to reach a deal is “highly welcome". Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney, also said that he believed a deal was “clearly very difficult,” however, he added that it was within reach providing both sides held their nerve.

