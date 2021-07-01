UK Planning To Roll Out Third 'booster' COVID Vaccine Jab Programme From September

While the world continues to reel under the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Kingdom government is planning to offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the vulnerable populations to maintain protection against the virus and to curb transmission. As per local media reports, the UK government is preparing for millions of 'booster' jabs to be rolled out from September before winter kicks in, as COVID variants continue to remain a worry. The National Health Service (NHS) has been given the green light to start planning a COVID vaccine booster programme.

Across the globe, countries have generally been offering two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines available so far, even though there are one-dose vaccines as well, such as J&J's and Sputnik Light. Various scientific reports have suggested that a two-dose vaccine program helps individuals generate enough antibodies to protect them from the virus; however, there has been talk of a third 'booster' shot, to provide 'long-term immunity' against COVID-19. If the UK does roll out the 'booster' vaccine programme, it will be the first country across the globe to offer three COVID vaccine doses to its population.

More than 30 million beneficiaries expected

As per experts, more than 30 million of the most vulnerable are expected to receive the third dose which will include all adults aged 50 and over, and anyone younger than who qualifies for a COVID jab. No decisions have been made yet on which vaccines will be used. The UK government has said that a final decision on whether a vaccine booster campaign was needed had not been made yet, but officials have advised that preparations should begin on a precautionary basis. More than 30 million of the most vulnerable should receive a third dose, vaccine experts are advising.

As per PTI, UK Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said ministers were working with the NHS to rapidly deliver the programme from September. The Department of Health said the plan had been drawn up following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and will take place alongside the annual flu jab rollout, according to the Express newspaper. Interim advice from the JCVI is that boosters will help maintain protection against COVID-19 and new variants for those most at risk before winter comes.

"Our first COVID-19 vaccination programme is restoring freedom in this country, and our booster programme will protect this freedom," said Sajid Javid.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "Our COVID-19 vaccination programme has been a roaring success, with almost 85 per cent of adults across the UK receiving a first dose and more than 62 per cent getting both doses. We are now planning ahead to future-proof this progress and protect our most vulnerable from variants and flu ahead of the winter." The JCVI has advised the programme should take place in two stages, with the first round focusing on frontline health and social care workers, clinically vulnerable people, care home residents and those who are immunosuppressed.

(With PTI Inputs)