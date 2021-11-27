UK Plans To Deploy More Tanks To Germany Amid Russian 'activities' On Ukrainian Border

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has disclosed forthcoming changes to the country's military, including a plan to deploy some of the country's tanks to Germany amid reported worries over Russian "activities" on the Ukraine border, reported news agency, Sputnik. The move will bring the British motorised presence there to a full armoured brigade for the first time over the past decade. The report stated that the additional tanks will be stationed at the NATO Forward Holding Facility in Germany's Sennelager Training Area. The UK Defence Ministry, on the other hand, has no plans to increase the number of troops stationed there, the report added.

The shift is likely to allow NATO's eastern flank to be reinforced quickly. As a result, the UK will effectively reverse its 2010 decision to move a portion of its armoured brigade from Germany, which was partially justified by the absence of a direct threat from Russia. UK Defence Secretary Wallace's announcement comes after Whitehall expressed concerns over Russia's purported military action on the Ukrainian border, The Telegraph reported citing an anonymous source. According to the source, London anticipated them as "aggressive" and "worrying."

While addressing the House of Commons, Wallace also stated that the upgradation of the British armed forces was long overdue. He claimed that the current state of the UK's military forces is owing to years of underinvestment. The minister revealed that the government will spend £8 billion over the next ten years to procure new helicopters and armoured vehicles. In addition, the UK Army will receive an "upgrade kit" worth around 40 billion pounds, reported the Russian news agency. The move follows London's decision to reduce its military troops from 82,500 to 73,000 personnel. Nonetheless, Wallace defended Whitehall's previous judgement as correct.

Russia has no intention to invade Ukraine: Peskov

Meanwhile, earlier on November 12, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refuted media reports claiming Russia's intentions to "invade Ukrainian territory." Terming those reports as "false" and "groundless," he blasted such outlets for attempting to stir up tensions between Russia and other countries. Peskov had further said that Russian military movements on Russian soil should not be a source of concern for anyone and Moscow poses no threat to anyone, reported Sputnik.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)