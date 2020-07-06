UK Pledges $2 Billion To Boost Cultural Industry Amid COVID-19 Crisis

To assist the sectors that were severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, the British government has announced on July 5 a funding of nearly $2 billion to help theatres, art galleries and other cultural institutions. Due to the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown to curb the further spread of the disease, live performances went to a standstill for several months. Moreover, even the venues of the cultural shows now face an uncertain future due to the government protocol of social distancing measures.

Amid the gloomy times for the cultural sector, UK government has announced a fund of $1.96 billion to help the historic places including museums as well as the firms that are involved in the live music and independent cinema. The government statement released on July 5 also called it the “biggest ever one-off investment” in the country’s culture which is aimed at pushing the heritage organisations amid COVID-19 crisis. According to Uk government, more than 350,000 people in the cultural sector of the country have been granted a leave of absence since pandemic hit the region.

"The money, which represents the biggest ever one-off investment in UK culture, will provide a lifeline to vital cultural and heritage organisations across the country hit hard by the pandemic," said a government statement released on the official website.

‘Beating heart of the UK’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the cultural industry to be the ‘beating heart’ of the country and the funds will help the involved firms to safeguard the same for upcoming generations. Johnson also said that nearly $2 billion package will allow the theatre groups and venues for art programmes to remain functional while they remain closed for the public due to coronavirus outbreak.

Boris Johnson, “From iconic theatre and musicals, mesmerising exhibitions at our world-class galleries to gigs performed in local basement venues, the UK’s cultural industry is the beating heart of this country.”

“This money will help safeguard the sector for future generations, ensuring arts groups and venues across the UK can stay afloat and support their staff whilst their doors remain closed and curtains remain down,” he added.

