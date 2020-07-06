UK Police Say Drunk People Cannot Socially Distance After Govt Reopened Pubs

While England’s hospitality sector resumed on July 4 with adherence to health safety measures, UK police noted that the drunk people cannot socially distance after scenes of chaos were witnessed on the first day when the bars reopened. A UK police officer warned while posting footage from the scene outside SOHO after finishing a late shift that drunk people failed miserably at staying 2 meters apart.

"A predictably busy night and confirmed what we knew, alcohol and social distancing is not a good combination," John Apter, national chairman of the Police Federation, a staff association for police in England and Wales tweeted. While on duty in the southern England city of Southampton, Apter said that he had encountered intoxicated gathering which consisted of "happy drunks, angry drunks” and there were “fights, naked men as well as antisocial behaviour”.

What was crystal clear is that drunk people can’t/won’t socialy distance. It was a busy night but the shift managed to cope. I know other areas have had issues with officers being assaulted. Now heading home, to those still on shift please stay safe. — John Apter (@PFEW_Chair) July 5, 2020

Morning folks, it’s the morning after the night before! I hope those 999 colleagues who were working last night managed to get home in one piece! Was a predictably busy night and confirmed what we knew, alcohol and social distancing is not a good combination. — John Apter (@PFEW_Chair) July 5, 2020

Speaking with a London based Radio broadcaster, Apter noted, "What was crystal clear is that drunk people can't socially distance.” However, he indicated that his police department in the southern city of Southampton somehow managed to cope with the chaos. Further, he stated that in some areas, on the first night of resumption of hospitality where drunk people clustered, officers were assaulted.

Opening pubs in England at 6am on a Saturday in July is *herd immunity* by the back door. It is incompetent and irresponsible by @10DowningStreet and @BorisJohnson #shambles — Arfon Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ArfonJ) July 3, 2020

Soho in London is jammers, mask on and home time for me. Absolute madness pic.twitter.com/5lkkCK3zRa — Stephen Brian Lowe (@StephenBLowe) July 4, 2020

1/2 Police have dispersed more than 200 people from an illegal rave in the Eston area with the assistance of the National Police Air Service.



Officers safely led away over 200 people from a wooded area in Eston, following information about an illegal rave being held in the area — Cleveland Police (@ClevelandPolice) July 4, 2020

It’s disgraceful that police officers came under attack with some suffering injuries at an illegal gathering in White City last night.



Violence against the police will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be caught and prosecuted. 1/2 https://t.co/pMg0VVayIl — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) July 4, 2020

Police ask people to be 'responsible'

In a post on Twitter, London's Metropolitan Police asked the people to "please be responsible, stay safe and follow social distancing and other guidance that has been put in place". Renowned for the street pubs and bars, the central London district of Soho witnessed huge crowd and party-goers. According to reports, police officers detained four as reports of a smashed window, and minor assaults emerged and at least five pubs in Nottinghamshire, in England's East Midlands region reported anti-social behaviour to the police and shuttered down early. More than 1,000 calls were received from members of the public related to "drink-related disorder” and chaos, Devon and Cornwall Police, in southwest England said in a statement online.

Following reports of anti-social behaviour and low-level disorder we have authorised a Section 34 in and around Market Harborough town centre until 0700 tomorrow morning @LPHarborough — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) July 4, 2020

Please drink sensibly if you're going to the pub tonight.



Enjoy yourself but please be careful and responsible.



COVID-19 has not gone away. You must still follow advice on social distancing. pic.twitter.com/OAMM3JTcW8 — London Ambulance Service (@Ldn_Ambulance) July 4, 2020

Just on the way home from another COVID ITU shift, and the pubs are full.



See you for the #secondwave then chaps. pic.twitter.com/fISTE0ny3h — Dr Dominic Pimenta (@juniordrblog) July 4, 2020

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said that he was “pleased” to see how July 4 went while speaking to a state broadcaster. Although there are some pictures to the contrary, very, very large people have acted responsibly, he added. On July 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted restrictions on the UK's 60,000 pubs that had remained shuttered for 15 weeks to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

From 4 July in England, pubs and restaurants can reopen.



You should not go in groups of more than two households.#StayAlert pic.twitter.com/juOKled2mf — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) June 29, 2020

