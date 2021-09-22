UK Pledges To Reduce Overprescribing Medications To Curtail ‘complex Problems'

The United Kingdom government has decided to take adequate actions against overprescribing medicines in primary health care centres. The decision came after a joint committee led by Chief Pharmaceutical Officer Dr. Keith Ridge found 10% of the volume of prescription items dispensed through primary care in England were "either inappropriate for patients' circumstances and wishes, or could be better served with alternative treatments." The review board also suggested that about 15% of the people who take above five medicines per day suffer from side effects.

Describing the term "overprescribing," a press release by the UK government said that it is a situation where people are given medicines they "do not need or want." It may also indicate a situation where potential harm outweighs the benefit of the medication. In some cases, the medicines are prescribed even after the patient no longer needs them due to changes in condition. "The situation may arise when a better alternative is available but not prescribed," the statement added.

A systematic approach to tackle overprescribing

As per the press release, the Government of the United Kingdom has laid out a set of key recommendations to reduce the overprescribing of medicines in GPs.

Introduction of a new clinical director for prescribing to lead a three-year programme including Research and training health professionals for effective prescribing. System changes to improve patient records in order to check repeat prescribing processes. Cultural changes to reduce reliance on medicines and support shared decision-making between clinicians and patients. Providing share information on the NHS to provide information about the effectiveness and adverse effects of medicines.

Talking about the benefits of the practical measures, Dr Ridge asserted that medicines do people a lot of good and "the practical measures set out in this report will help clinicians ensure people are getting the right type and amount of medication, which is better for patients and also benefits taxpayers by preventing unnecessary spending on prescriptions."

Furthermore, he also highlighted the expected benefits from the aforementioned clinician-patient approach. "Continuing to tackle overprescribing requires a whole system approach involving clinicians and patients so that we can continue to build the change we always to see in how medicines are used for the benefit of patients," Dr Ridge asserted.

25% NHS carbon footprint a result of medicnes

The review also shed light on the carbon footprint left by the overproduction of meds fuelled by overprescribing. "Currently, 25% of NHS carbon footprint is formed as a result of the medicines... And the use of anaesthetic gases and inhalers. It is mostly caused by manufacturing and freight in the supply chain," the report stated. Lastly, the report proposed a significant step forward to implement "medicine optimisation" in order to curtail the complex range of problems that arise from one source.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)