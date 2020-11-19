UK PM Announces Increase In Defence Spending In Biggest Military Investment Since Cold War

On November 18, the UK announced the biggest post-Brexit military investment since the Cold War. Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed the House of Commons that government will spend £16.5 billion ($21.8 billion) to upgrade its military capabilities in UK’s largest spending boost in 30 years. The Boris Johnson government said that it will upgrade the funding for the country's defence over the next four years to bolster the UK’s global military presence.

In a speech to the House of Commons, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the multi-year settlement will not only allow MoD to invest in next-generation military capability but will also protect the UK citizens from the evolving global threats. He added, that the military expansion would safeguard the world’s most vulnerable as it will create 10,000 jobs annually. At present, the Ministry of Defense budget is almost £41.5 billion, but the major announcement is a milestone reached by the Integrated Review of the UK’s foreign, defence, development and security policy.

“This spending increase recognises the need for them to undertake a generational modernisation programme in order to defend the UK, our allies and the world’s most vulnerable people,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

According to the UK government, the funding will boost the operations of the armed forces working on a broader range of areas and will increasingly assist the forces on the front line responding to every major international humanitarian disaster. Citing the HMS Enterprise’s response during the explosion in the Port of Beirut, and RFA Argus and Army personnel’s disaster relief to Central American countries ravaged by Hurricane Eta, the government said that the funding will help provide the forces with a leading, cutting-edge technology to lead response in such crisis.

“This is excellent news for Defence, and provides us with the financial certainty we need to modernise, plan for the future and adapt to the threats we face, Defence Secretary,” Ben Wallace said.

Largest defence spender

“This is our chance to end the era of retreat, transform our Armed Forces, bolster our global influence, unite and level up our country, pioneer new technology and defend our people and way of life,” Johnson said, addressing the House of commons.

The investment will also keep the UK position as the largest defence spender in Europe intact, as well as the second-largest with defence arsenal in NATO. UK will also announce the creation of a new agency dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI), creation of a National Cyber Force, and a new ‘Space Command’ to launch its first rocket in the year 2022. A total of £5.8 billion will also be dedicated to military research and the development of the Future Combat Air System.

