UK PM Boris Johnson Accused Of Corruption Over Text Exchanges With Tory Donor: Reports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of corruption following a revelation that the British PM sought funds for the refurbishment of his official residence in exchange for considering plans for a 'mystery great exhibition'. As per a report by The Guardian, PM Johnson sought funds from Conservative Party donor David Brownlow while vowing to consider plans for a mystery great exhibition.

As per an AP report, an independent investigator, Christopher Geidt, revealed that the matter came to light while he was investigating the so-called "cash for curtain" scandal. Geidt said that the investigation was a part of a separate inquiry by the election regulators. However, it should be noted that according to the investigator, the new revelation didn't alter his finding that Johnson had not violated the ministerial code, but instead expressed concern over the messages exchanged between the donor and the British Prime Minister.

Geidt said the information "should have been turned over to him earlier". It is worth mentioning that the investigator's comments were published after the Prime Minister's office released Wahstapp chats Johnson exchanged with Brownlow.

10 Downing Street refurbishment project

An independent adviser appointed by Johnson said that the Prime Minister had received a government grant of up to 20,000 pounds to refurbish his official residence. However, the Prime Minister found the amount a little less as he expected a "grand renovation" of his official residence at 10 Downing Street.

According to Geidt, Johnson demanded 200,000 pounds ($233,000) for the project. Later, the UK PM suggested setting up a charitable foundation to cover the extra costs. However, the proposal was rejected as the investigator found it "inappropriate" as per UK law. However, Johnson found a donor (Conservative Party fundraiser David Brownlow) who had paid the extra bills proposed by him for the renovation. Johnson later reimbursed the money, according to the independent adviser.

'Far greater threat to public confidence attaches to the exchanges unrecalled'

"This present episode provides evidence of insufficient care for the role of your Independent Adviser," Geidt wrote to Johnson on December 17. "Beyond that, however, I believe a far greater threat to public confidence attaches to the exchanges unrecalled, the messages undisclosed, the data unconsidered and the subsequent misjudgements about the impact of the messages which I have had to weigh in this initial advice," Geidt added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Johnson has apologised and said, "I am sorry that the Office of Independent Adviser has been put in this position and can only repeat the humble and sincere apology I gave when we discussed this matter earlier today."

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)