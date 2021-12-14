UK PM Boris Johnson Issues 'Omicron Tidal Wave' Warning; Urges People To Get Booster Dose

As cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to rise in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned that the country has a “tidal wave of Omicron coming”. In his address to the nation, Johnson urged the people aged 18 and above to receive their booster shot against coronavirus. He further said that keeping in view the Omicron emergency, he has now set a target of vaccinating everyone eligible aged 18 and over in the country before the New Year.

He pointed out that earlier he had given the target of vaccinating the people before the end of next month, however, the cases of Omicron had led to bringing the target forward by a whole month. In a televised address, Boris Johnson warned that they are now facing an “emergency” in tackling the new variant, Omicron of COVID-19. He added that the cases of the new strain are doubling in the UK every two to three days and “there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming.”

An update on booster jabs. https://t.co/73NbmmhTiP — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 12, 2021

UK PM urges people to get booster dose

The UK PM in his speech stated that the two doses of vaccine were not enough for the protection against the new variant and they need to urgently increase their vaccine protection wall. He added, “But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose, a booster dose, we can all bring our level of protection back up.” Furthermore, he stated that the country’s four Chief Medical Officers have raised the COVID alert level to 4, which is the second-highest level in the United Kingdom. In order to vaccinate the population with a booster dose, Boris Johnson announced deploying 42 military planning teams, setting up more vaccination sites, opening the vaccination clinics 7 days a week and extending the opening hours and training more volunteer vaccinators.

The Prime Minister on 8 December announced that England will move to Plan B following the increase in cases of the Omicron variant in the UK. As part of plan B, from 10 December, wearing face masks has been made mandatory for people in most public indoor places like cinemas, theatres and places of worship. From 13 December, people who can work from home have been advised to work from home. Furthermore, from 15 December and subject to parliamentary approval, the NHS Covid pass on the NHS App will become mandatory for entry into nightclubs and places where large crowds gather.