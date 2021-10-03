UK PM Boris Johnson Pledges 'decisive Action' To Revive Country's COVID-marred Economy

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that the government will take "decisive action" in the domains of jobs, crime, health, and social care in an attempt to help the country's economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-day Conservative Party Conference begins on Sunday, October 3, in Manchester, amid a continuing gasoline crisis that has seen petrol stations throughout the country run dry. Johnson noted, ahead of the conference, that the event's tagline, 'Build Back Better,' meant "we want things to change and improve as we recover," according to news agency Sputnik. In response to pandemic-related concerns, the UK Prime Minister stated that the government had provided "historic levels of economic support." He also claimed that the government had protected livelihoods and kept businesses afloat in the country, reported Sputnik.

Meanwhile, Johnson recently warned that the virus remains a concern and announced plans to tackle the COVID-19 situation in England throughout the winter season. Boris Johnson's "Plan A" attempts to keep the National Health Service (NHS) from becoming overburdened by promoting vaccinations and testing. Face masks are one of the remedies listed in "Plan B," which would be used if the NHS is put under uncontrollable strain. He also complimented the NHS, praising the UK's "successful vaccine rollout," which saved thousands of lives, avoided countless hospitalizations, and allowed the economy and society to return to normalcy. Johnson's remarks come as the government faces mounting pressure over a continuing gasoline shortage, which Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke claimed is "back under control." He claimed that now more fuel is being delivered to gas stations than is being sold, reported Sputnik.

It's worth noting that on September 23, motorists in the United Kingdom began panic-buying petrol after numerous national energy providers stated that fuel supply was being disrupted owing to a scarcity of tanker drivers. As more gas stations ran out of fuel, the government stated that it would offer 5,000 temporary visas to foreign truck drivers to address the problem. Meanwhile, in a separate development this week, the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) imposed a price restriction on home energy bills, affecting at least 15 million customers in England, Wales, and Scotland. The bills increased by £139 ($193) a year, from £1,138 ($1,583) to £1,277 ($1,777), reported Sputnik.

Image: AP/Pixabay