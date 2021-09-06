UK PM Boris Johnson To Address MPs On Afghan Crisis; Vows £5 Million For Military Veterans

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson will speak to the parliamentarians on Monday, 6 September about the departure operation done by Britain from war-torn Afghanistan. He took this decision to meet the lawmakers due to allegations on the management of evacuation as well as the inability to anticipate how rapidly the Taliban would take control over Afghanistan. Last month after the withdrawal of the United States and Britain from Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister of the UK, Dominic Raab acknowledged that both nations underestimated the Taliban's ability to gain power.

Criticism faced by Boris Johnson over 'failed' leadership during Kabul fall

Following the evacuation operation, PM Johnson has received harsh criticism from parliamentarians for his "failed management and leadership" during the fall of Kabul. He even conceded that the United States' decision to suspend its Army in Afghanistan has compelled Britain to withdraw their own soldiers.

According to excerpts given by the PM's office, Johnson will address the parliament about the efforts given by the soldiers in the evacuation process. He will further mention that the UK and any other Western nations have not experienced terrorist assault conducted from Afghanistan for 20 years. As per Johnson's office, he will propose in parliament an additional 5 million pounds that is $6.93 million, for financing the charitable organisation, which will assist UK veteran soldiers.

Remarks of British foreign secretary on Taliban

The UK has cleared that it is not yet ready to recognise the Taliban as a government. On Friday, UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab underlined that the UK will not acknowledge a new Taliban administration in the war-torn nation. Raab's statement came as the administration prepared to announce its government in Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Raab emphasised the need to engage with the incoming Afghan administration. He stated that the administration will recognise the value of communicating and maintaining a direct channel of interaction. He further explained that without the support of approximately 15,000 individuals from Kabul, this interaction would not be possible. Raab also recalled the Taliban's promise of not going back to the earlier severe conservative rule that was imposed from 1996 to 2001, the first stint in charge.

On 15 August, the Taliban took over Kabul as the US was in the process of withdrawing its troops from the military conflict. The United States concluded its military operation on 30 August, one day before the self-imposed timeline of 31 August. It has relocated its Afghan embassy to Doha.

