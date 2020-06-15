UK PM Boris Johnson To Form Cross-govt Commission On Racism, Discrimination

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that a cross-government commission will be formed to look into the discrimination faced by minority ethnic groups in education, health and the criminal justice system. The UK government has come under pressure to announce a systemic change following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the US, which triggered protests against racial discrimination across the globe.

The announcement was initially restricted to an opinion piece in the Daily Telegraph and some pre-recorded statements. Johnson said that he could no longer ignore the strength of feelings shown by thousands of protesters in London and other UK cities in the aftermath of the death of African-American George Floyd.

“We have to look at discrimination in the education system, in health, in the criminal justice system, we have to look at all ways in which it affects black and minority ethnic groups,” said Johnson.

'Sense of victimisation'

The Conservative leader said that he wants to “change the narrative” as Prime Minister so that the government can change the “sense of victimisation and discrimination”. He emphasised that there is a need to have a “real sense” of expectation of success by stopping discrimination and stamping out racism.

“But it won’t be easy. We’ll have to look very carefully at the real racism and discrimination that people face,” he noted.

Johnson has also been critical of the protesters involved in the vandalism of statues and those who clashed with police officers. In a series of tweets, the British Prime Minister said that the anti-racism protests in the country had been “hijacked by extremists”. He said that the past can not be edited and censored and pretend to have a different history.

They had different perspectives, different understandings of right and wrong. But those statues teach us about our past, with all its faults. To tear them down would be to lie about our history, and impoverish the education of generations to come. 4/8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2020

