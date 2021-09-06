UK PM Boris Johnson's Brother On The Verge Of Losing £14m Investment In Gobi Desert

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's brother, Max Johnson, is on the verge of losing a huge sum of money after a transaction that went horribly wrong for him. Max, who is the younger brother of the UK Prime Minister, is trying everything possible to save a £14 million investment because the transaction has gone wrong and his investment in a Mongolian goldmine has turned out to be a conman venture.

As per media reports, the younger Johnson was persuaded to invest in Mangolian mine, which later resulted in a heavy loss, with no definite return.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's brother cheated over a 'gold mine in the Gobi desert'

Despite being the younger brother of the head of the British government, Max is facing a significant loss. This came after he made a hefty investment in the Gobi Desert, which later resulted in someone smartly stealing his money. As per the media reports, Max said that he would not ask for any favours from his elder brother in the 'Gobi desert' case and said he would try to manage the situation on his own level.

Max, who is 20 years younger than his brother, successfully runs his own investment and advisory firm, MJ Capital. His firm deals with companies looking to sell products to China and vice versa. There are not many reports about his investment, however, Max's investment failure is slowly increasing the tension around him, as his loss could potentially create a bad image of his brother, who is the head of the British government.

Who is Max Johson?

Max is the owner of the investment and advisory firm MJ Capital and is the half-brother of UK PM Boris Johnson. Max is an Oxford graduate. When Max was in his final years of graduation, he went to Beijing's Tsinghua University to pursue an MBA course.

The 37-year-old started his UK-China business by using the contacts that he developed during his university days. Apart from being a businessman, Max was also an athlete and participated in various track and field events, including the North Korean marathon.

(IMAGE: MAX JOHNSON/INSTAGRAM)