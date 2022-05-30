UK PM Boris Johnson's Wife Carrie To Be Summoned For Questioning In Partygate Scandal

In a key development, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson will be summoned to give evidence to an MP-led inquiry, after the reports emerged linked to her involvement and influence in organzing the party at 10 Downing Street in breach of stringent COVID-19 lockdown norms on 19 June, 2020. Boris Johnson’s wife had sent messages to the MPs that appear to show that she was “in the flat with several friends on the evening of her husband's 56th birthday,” The Sunday Times revealed.

"They also suggest that the prime minister went up to the flat, at a time when two or more people indoors were banned except for work purposes," the daily reported on May 29.

Text messages sent by Carrie were found in connection with the June 2020 gathering for which Johnson and other government members have been investigated. The UK premiere described Carrie as being "with the gays”on the day of the social gathering which, the daily termed, an "affectionate nickname” for her friends. Sue Gray's official report, however, did not carry the record of Boris Johnson's wife’s conversation and role in the Downing Street social gathering and parties. A spokesperson for Johnson stated that Carrie’s texts “were a part of her exhaustive inquiry into alleged breaches" of COVID-19 lockdown.

Lawmakers lambast Boris Johnson for concealing his wife’s involvement

Lambasting PM Johnson for concealing his wife’s role in the violation of COVID protocols, Shadow Minister Angel Rayner said: "Another day. Another cover-up. Why won't No. 10 tell the truth about yet another gathering - in the Downing Street flat on the PM's birthday?” Furthermore, Rayner demanded that the unexamined evidence “must be handed over - and new questions about misconduct must now be answered.” Sunday Times also reported that "partial drafts" of the report was seen by officials at Number 10, and Gray was "lobbied on Tuesday evening to make changes by three senior civil servants: Johnson's permanent secretary Samantha Jones, Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, and Alex Chisholm, the permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office.”

Witnesses told The Telegraph that they had "told both her and the Met Police” that despite them "offering this information,” it wasn’t followed up by the authorities. Opposition lawmakers branded the investigation that abstained Carrie Johnson from being questioned as “unfair, and misogynistic.