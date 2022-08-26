UK PM Contender Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy Perform 'Gau Pooja' In London; Watch

Days after celebrating the Janmashtami festival, British prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunakperformed a 'Gau Pooja' (cow worship) in London along with his wife Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayanamurthy. Sunak, who is the finalist in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as the next British prime minister, can be seen standing next to the cow as preparations are being carried out for the pooja.

Holding a brass vessel in his hand, the couple can be seen standing together as the priest continues to tell them about the entire ritual. Furthermore, as the video progresses, Sunak and his wife perform the 'aarti' of the cow and continue the pooja. The cow, considered holy in the Hindu religion, was also decorated with colours and hand prints ahead of the occasion.

Rishi Sunak (potential PM of Britain) and his Wife doing Gau Pooja n proudly displaying our rich culture ...

Jayatu Sanatan 🙏🚩🚩@RadharamnDas pic.twitter.com/92Rv2yGgw6 — Harsha Patel 🇮🇳 (@harshasherni) August 25, 2022

The video which is from a cow enclosure in London has gone viral on social media where many people, mostly Indians, can be seen lauding Sunak for displaying the Indian culture and heritage.

A few days ago, the UK-born Indian-origin MP of Richmond (Yorks), Rishi Sunak along with his wife also visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor on the outskirts of London to celebrate Janmashtami and further seek Lord Krishna's blessings ahead of the UK PM race. The manor through its Instagram page also shared pictures of Sunak and recalled how he spoke about Bhagavad Gita giving him the strength to continue through challenging times.

UK PM Race

The race to elect Boris Johnson's successor as the next Conservative Party leader has narrowed down to these final two candidates, former finance minister Rishi Sunak against current foreign minister Liz Truss to become the UK's next prime minister.

While both the leaders busy are campaigning across the UK in an effort to woo the other Tory members, the polls are set to close on September 2 and the name of the next UK Prime Minister will be declared on September 5.

(Image: @HarshaSherni/Twitter)