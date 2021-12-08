UK PM Johnson Instructs Official To Probe Lockdown Party Claims In Downing Street: Reports

On Wednesday, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson instructed his most senior official to probe into accusations that a party was hosted in No.10 Downing Street during the nationwide lockdown last December. He's asked Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to look into the charges, which ministers and No.10 have repeatedly dismissed. PM Johnson also stated that since the claims surfaced, he has been repeatedly informed that there was no breach of COVID-19 rules and no such party had taken place, POLITICO reported.

The Prime Minister became the cynosure of criticism after ITV News shared a video of his aides joking about how they would handle the question about a rule-breaking party shortly after the alleged Christmas event. PM Johnson and No.10 have denied that any COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were violated. London was under Tier 3 restrictions at the time and people were not allowed to hold a gathering in the Tier 3 region to contain the spread of COVID-19, Sputnik reported. Meanwhile, a PM's spokesperson also denied of any such party took place in Downing Street and the statement was also echoed by ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid.

Meanwhile, Ian Blackford, Leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in the House of Commons, stated that if the said party had taken place violating the COVID-19 norms then PM Johnson should immediately resign from his post. Labour legislator Neil Coyle had already urged Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to look into claims that Downing Street hosted at least two parties during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. "I believe they violated the COVID law. PM johnson is not above the law despite his bloated self-entitlement," he was quoted by Sputnik as saying.

UK Health Secy urges people to get COVID booster shots

Meanwhile, last month, United Kingdom's Health Secretary Sajid Javid asked the elderly and vulnerable people to get the COVID-19 booster shots the earliest in a bid to avoid being subjected to restrictions during the Christmas holidays, reported Sky News. More than ten million people in the United Kingdom have been inoculated with COVID booster shots, which Javid described as a "phenomenal achievement." He also urged young people to help their parents and grandparents and other loved ones in getting their booster shots as it could save their lives.

