UK PM Johnson Says He Is Sure 'resilient' Trump Will Make Strong Recovery From COVID-19

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on October 3 said that US President Donald Trump will make a "very strong" recovery from COVID-19. Johnson was speaking to reporters on Saturday ahead of his call with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, when he called Trump a "resilient character" and said that he will definitely make a strong recovery from the disease.

Johnson, who himself had tested positive for COVID-19 in April this year, said that Trump will get through it "very well" and also sent his best wishes to the president and the First Lady for a speedy recovery.

Trump tests positive

US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump had announced testing positive for COVID-19 earlier on Friday, October 2. While the Republican leader’s age has put him at a higher risk of serious complications from the novel coronavirus, he had initially said there were only "mild symptoms". Melania, on the other hand, had said that the couple is “feeling good”. Trump is currently receiving Remdesivir therapy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where he was admitted on the same day of testing positive.

According to the president's physician Sean Patrick Conley, Trump is doing "very well" at the hospital and is not requiring any supplementary oxygen. President Trump was in the midst of his re-election campaign when he tested positive for the contagious disease. He released a video from the hospital on Saturday, where he says that he is "feeling much better" now and wants to get back to campaigning again, adding, "I will be back, I will back soon".

