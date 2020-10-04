Trump Posts Video Message From Walter Reed, Says Next Few Days Will Be 'real Test'

In a recorded video message from the Walter Reed Medical Center, US President Donal Trump apprised the world on his COVID-19 recovery on Saturday, October 3. As he battles COVID-19, Trump acknowledged that the next few days in isolation will be “the real test” but preceded by saying “whatever happens, happens”.

With a host of rumours about his illness, Trump recorded his message sitting behind a desk and said he is “feeling better” now. He also thanked the doctors for ‘miracle’ therapeutics and world leaders for sending in wishes for a speedy recovery.

"I think we're going to have a very good result, over the next few days we're going to know for sure. I want to thank everybody out there, the outpouring of love has been incredible," said Trump

From appreciating bipartisan consensus to claiming that he is receiving ‘Godsend’ therapy to defeat the “coronavirus or whatever you call it”, Trump’s four-minute-long message had a ring of optimism. Assuring that he will be “back soon”, the Republican top seed said that he will lead his re-election campaign soon and will “Make America Great Again”.

"I think I'll be back soon," he said, adding "I look forward to finishing up the [election] campaign the way it was started."

'I can't be locked up'

Trump added that he was given an option to isolate himself in the White House and undergo the treatment at his official residence. However, he said doing that would have sent the wrong message to the world and instead chose to "confront" the disease. The US President gave an update on First Lady Melania Trump as well who had tested positive for COVID-19 along with him. Donald Trump said that she is also doing "very well" and quipped that she is "slightly younger" thus less daunted by COVID-19 as it is "age versus younger people".

"I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe and just say, 'Hey, whatever happens, happens.' I can’t do that. We have to confront problems. As a leader, you have to confront problems," Donald Trump said.

Trump's full message from Walter Reed

