UK PM Liz Truss Pays Homage To Queen In Parliament; Calls Her 'nation's Greatest Diplomat'

United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tribute to Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Addressing the House of Commons today, September 9, Truss said that Queen Elizabeth was "one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known" and the "rock on which modern Britain was built." She stressed that they have seen "the most heartfelt outpouring of grief" and stressed that tributes have poured in from all the continents of the world. Her remarks came as Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

"In the hours since last night’s shocking news, we have witnessed the most heartfelt outpouring of grief at the loss of Her Late Majesty The Queen. Crowds have gathered. Flags have been lowered to half-mast. Tributes have been sent from every continent around the world," Liz Truss said in her address at the House of Commons.

Truss further said, "Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built. She came to the throne at just 25 in a country that was emerging from the shadow of war." Continuing her address to the House of Commons, Truss underscored that the Queen was "nation's greatest diplomat" and "always so proud of Britain." She said the Queen was "loved and admired" around the world and called "sheer humanity" as one of the reasons for people's affection towards her.

"She was the nation’s greatest diplomat. Her visits to post-apartheid South Africa and to the Republic of Ireland showed a unique ability to transcend difference and heal division," Liz Truss said in her address.

Truss further added, "She re-invented the monarchy for the modern age. She was a champion of freedom and democracy around the world." UK PM credited Queen for Britain being a great nation. Furthermore, Truss said, "The Commonwealth is the family of nations it is today because of her. She was devoted to the Union of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. She served 15 countries as Head of State and she loved them all. Her words of wisdom gave us strength in the most testing times." Recalling the British monarch's contribution during the pandemic, Truss said that she gave them "hope" that they would meet again. Truss called on people to remember the pledge made by the Queen on her 21st birthday. Pledging her support to King Charles III, Truss said that he has already made a "profound contribution" with his work. She concluded her speech by saying, "God save The King."

"We remember the pledge she made on her 21st birthday to dedicate her life to service. The whole House will agree: never has a promise been so completely fulfilled. Her devotion to duty remains an example to us all," she said in her address.

Image: AP