UK PM Rishi Sunak Shuts Down Pak-origin MP Over BBC 'propaganda' Documentary On PM Modi

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shut down a Pakistan-origin British MP at the UK Parliament, who mentioned the controversial BBC documentary about the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident took place on Thursday when UK MP Imran Hussain mentioned the documentary at the parliament. The BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat Riots has sparked several controversies. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs called the documentary a “propaganda piece”.

On Thursday, UK MP Hussain brought up the topic in the British Parliament, in front of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Hussain exclaimed, “He (PM Modi) was, in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s own words, directly responsible for this violence. Given that hundreds were brutally killed and that families across India and the world, including here in the UK, are still without justice, does the prime minister agree with his diplomats in the foreign office that Modi was directly responsible and what more does the foreign office know of his involvement in this grave act of ethnic cleansing?”

After the remarks by the MP, Sunak stood up in front of the UK parliament and gave a very stern response to the issue. Addressing the Parliament Speaker, Sunak asserted, “Mr. Speaker, the UK government’s position on this has been clear and long-standing and hasn’t changed. Of course, we don’t tolerate persecution anywhere, but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterization the honourable gentleman has put forward”.

MEA dimisses documentary as propaganda piece

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs gave a strong response over the issue. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called the documentary a “propaganda piece”. Bagchi asserted, “We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity & continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible”.

#BREAKING | Do note that this has not been screened in India. We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity & continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible: MEA on BBC documentary on PM Modi pic.twitter.com/hTrgba0Ymi — Republic (@republic) January 19, 2023

The UK media outlet BBC aired a two-part series attacking PM Modi’s tenure as the Gujarat CM during the tragic Gujarat riots. Following the release of the documentary, the series sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms. Commenting further on the issue, the MEA also asserted that, “Do note that this hasn’t been screened in India. We don’t want to answer more on this so that this doesn't get much dignity."