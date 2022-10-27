UK PM Rishi Sunak To Move Into No 10 Flat Where He Lived As Chancellor; Read To Know Why

Newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family have planned to move into a flat above No 10, Downing Street informed in a statement on Wednesday. The British Prime Minister moved out of that flat nearly six months ago. Sunak last lived in the flat above No 10 when he served as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022 under the ousted Tory leader and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Earlier, after he lost his Tory leadership bid against Liz Truss, Sunak had shifted to his £6.6million worth mansion in Kensington, west London. But now, he plans to return to the No 10 flat with his wife and two daughters.

So why won't Rishi Sunak occupy flat where most UK PMs lived?

Rishi Sunak will move to the two-bedroom flat above 10 Downing Street where he lived as the UK Chancellor as he had redecorated the abode himself. The British Prime Minister's press secretary told reporters at a briefing that the UK Prime Minister and his wife Akshata Murty will be returning to their former flat and not the flat where most ex-prime ministers, including Boris Johnson lived.

Johnson was also roiled in controversy for the lavish redecoration of the No 11 flat where he lived. The former British premier went against tradition and used an £840-a-roll wallpaper to decorate the flat, as well as repositioning the door, the locker room, and shower, as well as improving the toilet facilities. The plans described as 'minor renovations' by an insider source, were executed by Johnson in September 2021. City of Westminster Council case officer Tom Burke had told Daily Mail at the time, that the renovations at the No 11 flat occupied by ousted prime minister were "minimally intrusive and reversible to the listed building fabric."

"They [Sunak and his wife] will be moving into the No 10 flat, where they used to live," said Sunak's press secretary, confirming that he would not be occupying No11 flat as done by many prime ministers before him.. "They were very happy there [at No 10 flat]," she added, when asked why the UK PM would not move to the bigger and more spacious flat occupied formerly by Johnson instead.

Sunak's press secretary also clarified that the incoming Prime Minister has no plans to redecorate the chancellor's flat. "Not that I'm aware of," she told the reporters at a conference when asked about the prospects. The British premier divided his time between the official residence and family home during his concluding days as the Chancellor. He and his wife own four luxury homes worth around £15 million, including a £6.6 million mansion in North Yorkshire that is a five-bedroom apartment, separate four bathrooms and two reception rooms spread over four storeys, according to British daily The Mirror. Sunak and his wife also own a Grade II-listed Georgian manor house in the village of Kirby Sigston, located in his Richmond constituency.

UK PMs have chosen to live at No 11, but Rishi Sunak will not

While the No 10 is traditionally the Prime Minister’s official residence, most prime ministers of the UK, including Boris Johnson occupied the larger flat at No 11 Downing Street. While PMs from before the mid-1990s all stayed in the No 10 flat, the trend changed in 1997 and the British prime ministers instead chose to live at Number 11, as it is more spacious with four bedrooms. The swap first occurred when Tony Blair came into office in 1997. As he has three children and the then Chancellor Gordon Brown had none, Blair moved into No 11. While David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson all stayed at No11, Sunak will move into No 10 as opposed to the tradition.