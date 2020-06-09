UK PM Says Feelings Over Floyd's Death Can't Be Ignored, Admits There's 'much More To Do'

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the emotions triggered by the death of African-American George Floyd could not be ignored. On June 9, Johnson in a Twitter statement said that Britain can not simply ignore those feelings and the government had to do more to fight prejudice towards people from back and minority ethnic group.

While the death of Floyd triggered protests across the world, the UK PM said, "We who lead and who govern simply can't ignore those feelings because in too many cases, I am afraid, they will be founded on a cold reality".

Johnsons’ statement comes after thousands of Britons accused the UK police of unfairly targeting black people and expressed anger and frustration at the increased use of stop and search during the lockdown in areas with large black, Asian and minority ethnic populations (BAME). However, the UK PM said that Britain had made huge strides in tackling racism but it must also ‘frankly acknowledge’ that there is much more to do in eradicating prejudice and creating opportunity.

READ: Police Escort George Floyd's Casket To Funeral Home

Johnson warns protesters

While Johnson said that he stands with the minority ethnic groups, he also warned that those who attack public property or the police would "face the full force of the law". According to an international media outlet, the demonstrators in the UK firstly defied the warnings not to gather in large groups due to the risk of spreading the deadly coronavirus. The peaceful protests in London also reportedly led to clashes with the police. While dozens of officers were injured, more than 100 people were also arrested.

Furthermore, it was also reported that a statue of Winston Churchill on Parliament Square in London was sprayed with graffiti. In Bristol in western England, protesters reportedly also toppled a statue of 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston. With demonstrators turning violent, Johnson said that he will not support those who break the law and attack the police.

The UK PM said, "I will not support those who flout the rules on social distancing ... I will not support or indulge those who break the law or attack the police or desecrate public monuments".

He further added, "They are hijacking a peaceful protest and undermining it in the eyes of many who might otherwise be sympathetic. And as a society, we can and must do better."

Let us work peacefully and lawfully to defeat racism and discrimination wherever we find it, and let us continue to work together as we put Britain back on its feet. pic.twitter.com/onUqXbcCGB — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 8, 2020

READ: George Floyd, Whose Death Energized A Movement, To Be Buried

Floyd’s death triggered demonstrations not just in the United States, but protests took place in London, Cardiff, Manchester and Nottingham as well. The demonstrators in Britain reportedly said that they wanted to shine a spotlight on the impact of institutional racism in the UK. According to an international media report, the British demonstrations were called spontaneously by young black people who are not affiliated with any organisation.

The protests in the UK also follow recent high-profile stop and searched in the capital, including on an ambulance driver waiting for his friends in south London. Jovan Nepaul, the chair of Lewisham Deptford constituency Labour party reportedly also wrote to the mayor of London, Said Khan, to express concern about the ‘disproportionate’ policing of black people in the area. Jovan Nepaul, the chair of Lewisham Deptford constituency Labour party reportedly said that the attended the rally to show solidarity with victims of police violence in the US.

READ: Urgent Meeting Of UN Rights Body Sought After Floyd Killing

READ: George Floyd Death: Derek Chauvin's Bail Set At $1 Million, Prosecutor Cites 'flight Risk'