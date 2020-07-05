UK PM Set To Phase Out Huawei From Britain's 5G Infrastructure: Report

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly set to ban the use of Huawei Technologies Co. equipment in Britain’s 5G network as soon as this year. According to a report prepared by the country’s spy agency GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, the new US sanctions on Huawei will force the company to use untrusted technology that could make the risk impossible to control.

The new security fears over Chinese technology has led the UK officials drawing up proposals to stop installing new Huawei equipment in the 5G network. The authorities have also speed up the removal of technology that is already in place. As per reports, the US sections have had a ‘severe’ impact on the Chinese firm that significantly changes GCHQ’s calculations.

While the Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is still expected to provide the UK PM with formal advice, he reportedly, earlier this week, told the Parliament that Huawei won’t be a part of the UK’s 5G telecoms networks in the long term. He further said that the country is welcoming approach from alternative vendors including South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. and Japan’s NEC Corp.

On the other hand, a Huawei spokesman reportedly said that the company is the ‘most scrutinised vendor’ in the world. However, the spokesperson further added that the firm believes that its unrivalled transparency in the UK means that they can continue to be trusted to play a part in Britain’s gigabit upgrade. He also added that it is important to focus on facts and not to speculate at this time.

US designates Huawei as ‘national security threat’

The phasing out of Huawei in the UK comes after the United States designated Huawei as ‘national security threat’. The Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai stated that the money from the FCC's Universal Service Fund worth Rs.8.3 billion dollars cannot be used to buy, improve or support any equipment or services provided by the Chinese technology company. Pai also added that Huawei has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and China's military apparatus.

According to tot he FCC chairman, Huawei being subject to Chinese law obligates it to cooperate with the nation's intelligence services. He observed that the message was clear that the US government would not permit the Chinese Communist Party to exploit vulnerabilities in the US communications network and exploit the critical communications infrastructure.

