UK's Farage Blames China For 'Cancelled Christmas'; Beijing Stooge Has Foul-mouthed Reply

British politician Nigel Farage was engaged in a heated battle with China Daily reporter Chen Weihua on Sunday after he told him to "stop talking sh*t" on social media. It all started on Saturday when the Brexit Party leader blamed China for Christmas being cancelled.

'Christmas cancelled. Thank you, China'

Christmas cancelled. Thank you, China. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 19, 2020

Nigel Farage is Trump’s puppet. A big joke in Europe. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 20, 2020

Soon after, the China Daily EU chief, who works for the newspaper owned by the Publicity Department of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) called Farage, "Trump’s puppet and A big joke in Europe." The British Politician responded by saying that the Chinese Communist Party "don't like the truth and always respond aggressively." He demanded that China should pay the West reparations for this global disaster.

The Chinese Communist Party don't like the truth and always respond aggressively.



They should pay the West reparations for this global disaster. https://t.co/7XlaLTY34Z — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 20, 2020

In another response, the Chinese stooge said, "Aggressively? Can’t be too polite to Trump-type racist like you", and added a nasty unparliamentary reminder for Farage to wear a mask.

Aggressively? Can’t be too polite to Trump-type racist like you. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 20, 2020

US Senator gets into nasty Twitter spat with Chinese media stooge

Earlier this month US Senator Marsha Blackburn got into a heated spat with the Chinese media official on Twitter after she said, "China has a 5,000-year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change..." In an earlier tweet, Blackburn had publicly thanked outgoing President Trump for banning cotton produced by forced Uyghur labour. Beijing has faced the wrath of international criticism over its treatment of the ethnic minority.

China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change... — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020

Then, the Chinese stooge slammed the Senator for her comments on Chinese culture, calling her a “lifetime bi***." "This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen," Chen Weihua said. "Wonder why the US Congress would have approval rating as low as 9% (according to Gallup)? It is because people like lowlife Marsha Blackburn were there," he added.

READ | Amid stir, over 20,000 farmers backing new laws now take out massive tractor rally in UP

READ | Farmers' protest: Relay hunger strike begins on Monday, Haryana toll plazas to be blocked

Wonder why the US Congress would have approval rating as low as 9% (according to Gallup)? It is because people like lowlife Marsha Blackburn were there. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

The Senator then issued a hard-hitting response, calling Chen a "puppet" of Chinese President Xi Jinping. "From Tiananmen Square to the Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations. America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs," she wrote. The novel Coronavirus which originated from China’s Wuhan city last year has claimed 1.6 million lives and infected more than 75 million people globally.

READ | Health Ministry to meet today after mutant Coronavirus strain spreads rapidly in UK

READ | Amit Shah says 'CAA rules to be framed after COVID vaccination'; opines on Centre V Mamata