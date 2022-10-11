UK PM's Official Chief Mouser 'Larry The Cat' Runs Into Much Bigger Fox: Just WATCH This

Larry the cat, who holds the chief mouser to the Cabinet Office position, was seen chasing away a fox outside the residence of the British Prime Minister on Tuesday. A video circulating on the internet displayed the 15-year-old feline prowling towards the much larger fox, which had entered the 10 Downing Street perimeters. The fox was seen marching towards the railings, and then into a shrub. Under the dark sky, Larry quickly ran towards the fox, and eventually drove it off the street. The video concluded with the fox standing behind a lamppost and attempting to re-enter the area, to which Larry raised his paw, reiterating that the street remains off-limits.

Who is Larry the cat?

The cat, who made history by becoming the first feline in the UK to receive the chief mouser title, has been relishing the joys of residing at the Prime Minister’s abode since 15 February 2011. The cat was recommended to the Prime Minister’s office and was recruited from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

“Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality,” reads an excerpt on the official website of Downing Street. “His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house,” the website says.

Earlier this month, the feline made headlines for giving a cold shoulder to Liz Truss when the prime minister posed for pictures outside her Downing Street residence with her Danish counterpart. Videos of the incident displayed the PM bending down to caress Larry, who strutted the other way nonchalantly.