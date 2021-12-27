UK Police Begins Probe Into Man Who Broke Into Windsor Castle With Crossbow

UK police have opened an investigation into a video linked to a man, who was previously arrested near Windsor castle for possession of a crossbow. The 19-year-old-a native of South Hampton was arrested on December 25 for breach of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. According to a report by The Guardian, the man, whose identity has not been revealed as yet, is sectioned under the Mental Health Act and continues to remain under the care of medical professionals. Additionally, his case has also been transferred from Thames Valley Police to Scotland Yard’s royalty protection command.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time,” Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears was quoted as saying by Associated Press. “We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.”

What did the man do?

In a daredevil act, parallel to only Michael Fagan, the unnamed man broke into the grounds of the Queen’s official residence on Christmas. A video of the whole act was assessed by The Sun and shows the 19-year-old, donning a face mask and dark hoodie on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Holding a crossbow, the man in a distorted voice said that he aims to assassinate the queen with a revenge mission.

Queen Elizabeth, along with other family members, was inside the palace when the incident occurred. In the aftermath of the incident, the royals were informed about the break-in but security personnel argued that it did not jeopardize the safety. Addressing media reporters, one man said, “Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings. Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered.” He added, "Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police specialist operations.”

He said, "The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment - he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals".



(With inputs from agencies)

(File Image: AP)