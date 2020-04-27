UK: Police Close Down Property After Visiting More Than 30 Times Over Lockdown Breaches

The United Kingdom police have closed down a house in the Cheshire, where people were reportedly flouting social distancing rules. According to reports, the police were called more than 30 times at the same home after receiving complaints of illegal gatherings at the property. The police issued multiple penalties to visitors to the house for breaking the government's lockdown orders but failed to stop people from gathering at the property.

As per reports, the police approached the Warrington Magistrates' Court on Friday to apply for a closure order of the property. The court granted an order making it a crime for anyone other than the tenant to be at the property for up to three months. "A closure order has been imposed on a house in Widnes in response to persistent anti-social behaviour and breaches of the current coronavirus regulations," the Cheshire Constabulary said in a statement on its website. ​

We have secured a closure order for this Widnes house following persistent anti-social behaviour and breaches of coronavirus regulations. As a result, it's an offence for anyone other than the tenant to enter it for the next 3 months.



April 24, 2020

Police Constable Ian Prashar, of the Halton Problem Solving Team, said, "The behaviour of people inside and outside the address in Foster Street caused those living in nearby properties significant alarm, harassment and distress. I am delighted that the closure order has been secured and I want to thank the members of the public who played a key role in this. The information they supplied was crucial in us gathering the evidence needed to secure the order."

Coronavirus in UK

According to data by worldometer, the United Kingdom has recorded more than 1,52,000 cases of coronavirus, of which over 20,700 people have lost their lives. There are currently 1,31,764 active cases while 1,559 remain under critical condition.

