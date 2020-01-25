UK Police Confirms 3 Men Killed In London Stabbing Were Indians

The UK police have reportedly confirmed on January 25 that the three men killed in stabbing incident in east London last week were Indian nationals residing in the area. As per reports, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Specialist Crime Command identified the names and ages of the men killed in the incident - 29-year-old Narinder Singh Lubhaya, 30-year-old Harinder Kumar and 37-year-old Malkit Singh Dhillon alias Baljinder Singh. The emergency services found them with serious stab wounds and said the incident took place in Seven Kings area of Redbridge in Ilford last Sunday.

Indian High Commission to provide assistance

The Indian High Commission in London reportedly said that it will provide every possible assistance to the victims' families in relation to the repatriation of their bodies to India. As per reports, the police said that all three men stayed in the Ilford area and were Indian nationals. The kins of the victims have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. The police reportedly expect that they do not believe the ghast incident was gang-related as their inquiries around the motive behind the killings remain ongoing. The police added that the officers at this stage are not seeking to make any further arrests for murder.

Incident shocks the city

As per the initial investigations, it has been indicated that the three men may have been killed due to an 'ongoing dispute' involving the local Sikh and Hindu communities. All the men involved in the incident worked as local builders in the area and it is expected that the dispute might have escalated over the non-payment of the building work. The incident shocked the city with London Mayor Sadiq Khan reportedly visiting the spot and urging government measures to tackle knife violence on the streets of London.

